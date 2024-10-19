Hockenson, Risner out as Vikings make roster moves ahead of Lions
The Vikings will officially be without T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Risner for their marquee divisional matchup against the Lions tomorrow.
As Hockenson continues to recover from his ACL injury there was hope that he could be ready for this week's game coming out of the bye, but the Vikings will have to wait at least one more week for the return of their star tight end. Robert Tonyan has been elevated in a corresponding move, giving Minnesota some depth at the position for this week's game against Detroit.
Ed Ingram has struggled at guard this season for the Vikings, so Risner's return from IR seemed like a positive site. It seems as if he's not entirely ready for full-game action, so Minnesota will have to wait at least one more week for his return as well.
It's worth noting that Minnesota also elevated DL Jalen Redmond and OLB Bo Richter for tomorrow's game, while they waived wide receiver Trishton Jackson. Tomorrow's pivotal divisional matchup against the Lions will kick off at noon.