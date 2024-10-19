Hockenson, Risner out as Vikings make roster moves ahead of Lions

The #Vikings have announced the following roster moves



- Signed TE Robert Tonyan to the 53-man roster



- Waived WR Trishton Jackson



- Elevated DL Jalen Redmond and OLB Bo Richter to the active roster for tomorrow's game



- Downgraded TE T.J. Hockenson and G Dalton Risner to OUT