Identifying three key issues with Vikings' defense after another loss
Through five weeks, the Vikings' defense was off to an unbelievable start, creating sacks and takeaways at an elite rate while leading the NFL in numerous advanced metrics. But after two losses in five days in which they allowed 59 points, 777 yards, and 45 first downs, there are suddenly major questions surrounding Brian Flores' group. Let's examine three key issues during this two-game skid.
1. Blake Cashman's absence
Is Cashman the most valuable player on the Vikings' defense? Considering how they've played without him, he might be. Over the first five games, the former Gopher was outstanding at every aspect of playing linebacker; he's their best coverage player at that position, he defends the run well, and he's an effective blitzer. But a turf toe issue has sidelined him since the London game, forcing Ivan Pace Jr. into a full-time role. And while Pace is a lightning bolt coming downhill, he just isn't nearly on the same level as Cashman in terms of his coverage ability.
One of the big things that both Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford exploited against the Vikings was the second level over the middle of the field — the area behind the linebackers and in front of the safeties. Cashman helps close those areas up, so it would be big if he's able to return to action against the Colts in Week 9.
2. A quiet pass rush outside of Jonathan Greenard
Greenard has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL this season. He showed up again on Thursday night, recording five pressures — he's the only player in the league who has done that in every game — and earning an 89.8 PFF grade. But outside of him, the Vikings' pass rush was basically nonexistent in a game where they pressured Matthew Stafford on fewer than 25 percent of his dropbacks. Players like Pat Jones II and Jonathan Bullard were non-factors in significant roles. Harrison Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Jerry Tillery were fine but not particularly impactful in that regard.
For the most part, Stafford had clean pockets to work from as he picked apart the Vikings' defense. The lack of pressure from players outside of Greenard is concerning, and it reinforces the notion that the team's biggest roster need is a defensive tackle who can get to the quarterback. On the edge, Jones has slowed down after a hot start and rookie Dallas Turner isn't playing at all. An illustrative stat is that Greenard's 43 pressures this season put him 24 ahead of anyone else on the team.
3. Shaky cornerback play
Pass rush and coverage always work hand in hand. When things are going well, the two are complementing each other and making life hard on opposing quarterbacks. When it isn't working, it becomes a vicious cycle. The corners struggle to hold up because the pass rush isn't getting home, but on other occasions, the pass rush can't get home because the corners aren't sticky and the ball gets out quick.
That's been the case for the Vikings. Byron Murphy Jr. was good in this game and has actually bounced back pretty well from a slow start to the season, but Stephon Gilmore is trending in the other direction. The 34-year-old cornerback was charged with 98 receiving yards allowed in coverage against the Rams, including 27 on a key third-down conversion by Cooper Kupp late in the game. No. 3 corner Shaq Griffin was beaten on one of Demarcus Robinson's two touchdowns (he got Harrison Smith on the other). They've faced some very good receivers over the past two games, but the Vikings need their corners to play better if the defense is going to get back to its old ways.
On the whole, it'll be interesting to hear from Flores next week and see what kind of adjustments he's able to make heading into the Vikings' next game against the Colts.