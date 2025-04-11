Insider believes Kirk Cousins 'would come back' to Vikings; other backup QB options?
The Vikings' backup quarterback options took two more hits Friday. Joe Flacco signed with the Browns to start the day, followed up hours later by Drew Lock returning to Seattle.
Minnesota's options to find a suitable veteran backup to J.J. McCarthy, who notably has not taken a meaningful NFL snap, are now extremely limited on the open market. Former Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and former Chiefs backup Carson Wentz remain the two best options available in free agency.
Behind McCarthy, the only other QB the Vikings have on the roster is Brett Rypien, who has thrown a grand total of 168 passes since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
The Athletic's Alec Lewis reported Friday that Tannehill remains an option for Minnesota. Coincidentally, Tannehill is represented by the same agent as McCarthy.
Lewis mentioned that Minnesota is taking the compensatory pick formula into the equation of them signing a backup. Meaning, it's more likely they wait until after the draft to bring someone in, so as not to take away from any comp picks the team may get next year.
Tannehill, because he didn't play last season, doesn't factor into the comp pick formula.
The possibility of making a Day 3 trade to land a backup is also something the Vikings are considering, according Lewis. If the Vikings hold onto their Day 3 picks, they could conceivably take a QB prospect, though it's not ideal considering the lack of picks Minnesota has and the needs they have elsewhere.
Minnesota reportedly held a pre-draft workout with former Gophers QB Max Brosmer, though it's unclear if that was a local opportunity provided to Brosmer or if the Vikings have genuine interest.
Possibly the most intriguing, and most unlikely aspect, of Lewis' post on X is that he noted that he believes former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins "would come back" but that it would take Atlanta to drop its price in a potential trade.
Cousins joined Atlanta on a four-year, $180 million deal last offseason but was benched 14 games into his first season on the new deal. The Falcons have stated their desire to keep Cousins as the backup to Michael Penix Jr., unless a team comes in with a significant offer.