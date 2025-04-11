Joe Flacco to the Browns, leaving backup QB options very thin for the Vikings
Joe Flacco has reportedly signed with the Cleveland Browns, putting to rest any ideas the Minnesota Vikings might've had about signing him as a veteran backup to J.J. McCarthy.
Where does that leave Minnesota in its pursuit of a backup quarterback?
The cupboard is getting bare. The best available free agents are Ryan Tannehill, Drew Lock, Carson Wentz, Desmond Ridder, Easton Stick, C.J. Beathard, Teddy Bridgewater, Josh Johnson, Mike White, Jeff Driskel, and Tyler Huntley.
Maybe Brett Rypien is the plan? He's on the Vikings roster, knows the playbook and the Vikings have spoke glowingly of him. That said, if McCarthy gets injured and the season rests on the shoulders of Rypien — rather than an established veteran — Minnesota probably isn't winning many games.
According to Dianna Russini, the Browns are giving Flacco a one-year, $4 million deal that could escalate to $13 million with incentives. Flacco might wind up starting in Cleveland since ownership has publicly criticized Deshaun Watson, who is also coming back from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Even if the Vikings wanted Flacco, it might've been hard to convince him to wear purple and gold when he has a better chance to start for the Browns.
As our Will Ragatz wrote last month, it's no surprise that the Vikings are taking their time to find a backup QB.
"Right now, the Vikings are in line for two comp picks in the 2026 draft. If they were to sign a free agent for more than roughly $4 million per year prior to next month's draft, they'd be risking cancelling out one of those picks," Ragatz explained. "But if they wait until the Monday after the draft (April 28), they can add players without them factoring into the comp pick formula."
"We’re looking at all our options," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in late March. "There’s a lot of good players out there still. We’ve had the dynamic where we’re trying to improve the team but be mindful of our compensatory pick situation and different things like that."
The Vikings have reportedly had discussions with Tannehill, who hasn't played since 2023. Ian Rapoport reported that Tannehill would probably come back for a chance to start, adding that he think the Vikings "hope that they don't need him."
What about Kirk Cousins? He's still with Atlanta and it seems far fetched that he'd return to the Vikings as McCarthy's backup, especially since Minnesota would probably have to eat a lot of his salary in a trade.
Oh, and that Aaron Rodgers guy still hasn't signed anywhere...