Isaiah Rodgers officially earns PFF's first-ever perfect 99.9 grade
It made the rounds on social media as an "in-game grade," but it's now official upon final review: Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is the first player in the Pro Football Focus era (since 2006) to earn a perfect 99.9 grade in a game on at least 10 snaps from scrimmage.
Rodgers played 41 defensive snaps in the Vikings' blowout win over the Bengals on Sunday. He was fine as a run defender on 15 of those snaps. The other 26 saw him drop back in coverage, and that's where he did his damage in a historic individual performance. In the first half alone, Rodgers had an 87-yard pick-six, a pass breakup in the end zone, two forced fumbles, and a 66-yard fumble return touchdown. That's how you earn a 99.3 PFF coverage grade — the highest ever by 1.4 points.
The previous highest single-game PFF grade was a 99.1 for Bears TE Matt Spaeth in 2012. The highest defensive grade belonged to, of all people, Chargers LB Troy Reeder with a 98.3 on 21 snaps in 2022.
With that one game alone, Rodgers is now the highest-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. His 90.9 grade is first, by a lot, among 102 corners with at least 50 defensive snaps.
Rodgers put together almost a season's worth of highlights for a cornerback into one half. He became the first player in the history of the NFL with two defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles in the same game. Twice, he went for the ball and jarred it loose. Twice, he showed off his 4.28 speed in racing to the opposite end zone.
But he was also sticky in coverage all game long against arguably the league's best wide receiver duo. Rodgers allowed one reception for two yards on three targets into his coverage, and he made another key play when he broke up a jump ball for Tee Higgins in the end zone.
It was simply a sensation, unprecedented, unforgettable game from the 27-year-old corner who signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Vikings this spring. Two years after serving a season-long suspension for a violation of the NFL's gambling policy, Rodgers was the talk of the entire football world for at least a couple hours on Sunday. What he did against the Bengals is exactly why Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was so adamant that they needed to go out and sign him in free agency.
"My goodness, what a performance," head coach Kevin O'Connell said.
"I've never seen nothing like that," teammate Josh Metellus said. "I'm still lost for words. Like, I don't even know what I've seen for sure. I kept thinking it was practice, like ain't no way you touching the ball this much."
Like his PFF grade, Rodgers' odds of being named NFC defensive player of the week on Tuesday are at 99.9 percent. That's a sure thing unless a Lions defender does something even more ridiculous on Monday night.
But Rodgers is already moving on to next weekend's game in Ireland against the Steelers. "That moment is stamped in history but also it's now gone to me," he wrote on social media. "New week! Appreciate all the love. Back to the lab."