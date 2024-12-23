'It's impressive': Aaron Rodgers is a fan of Vikings' defensive celebrations
The Minnesota Vikings have a defensive celebration go viral seemingly every week. While those celebrations get plenty of fanfare, they even have an unlikely supporter of their unique, choreographed performances in New York Jets quarterback and former division rival Aaron Rodgers, who was on the receiving end of one of those celebrations earlier in the season.
Rodgers was on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Monday reacting to the Vikings' latest defensive celebration, a rendition of the dance from Disney movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, which was broken out after Theo Jackson's game-sealing interception in a 27-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Rodgers showed the Vikings some love.
"You had guys who were on point though. (Harrison) Phillips in the front there, he's pretty on point, then he tries to like stop doing it, realizes it's still going on," Rodgers said to McAfee. "(Cam) Bynum, I think, Bynum has gotta be one of the ring leaders because he's a part of, I think, every one of those."
Bynum is indeed the leading man when it comes to the Vikings' celebrations. He posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday showing the team rehearsing the "Camp Rock" dance. He's organized several other of their celebrations, too.
"It's impressive," Rodgers said. "They spend a lot of their time doing those things."
Rodgers was on the wrong end of one of those celebrations earlier in the year when the Vikings beat the Jets in London. After intercepting Rodgers late, Bynum joined Josh Metellus to recreate the handshake from the movie The Parent Trap.
Other notable celebrations from the defense include the team recreating the dance from the movie White Chicks in a win over the Atlanta Falcons and Bynum doing a rendition of a dance from Olympic breakdancer and viral sensation Raygun during a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bynum seemingly never runs out of great ideas for defensive celebrations.
One can only wonder what Bynum has cooked up for the final two games of the season against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. If they win both, they'll be the No. 1 seed in the NFC and receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
That would certainly warrant a special celebration of its own.
