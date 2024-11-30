J.J. McCarthy updates knee injury: 'It's all a part of the process'
Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy received biologic injection for swelling in his surgically repaired knee earlier this month, but he is happy with how his recovery has gone.
McCarthy was on former Michigan TE Jake Butt's The L.A.B. Podcast earlier this week and he was asked about the recovery from his knee injury.
"The knee is doing fantastic. It’s on the road they told me it would be on, which is up and down, upside down, I mean, sideways, backward, all the way around," McCarthy said. "PRP we got that done, so going in there and having to get cut open wasn't great, but it's alright because it's all a part of the process. I am in a good spot right now."
McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in his first preseason game in August and shortly underwent surgery. The second procedure in early November was unexpected. It was done to address swelling that developed after an uptick in rehab activity according to a report from ESPN's Kevin Seifert.
There was some confusion about whether or not the second procedure was surgery or just an injection, but McCarthy said, "having to get cut open," which makes it sound like it was closer to a surgery.
We might never know what the second procedure was exactly, but it sounds like he is now recovering well. There are still plenty of questions to answer surrounding Sam Darnold's future with the Vikings and the team's plans at quarterback next season after signing Daniel Jones to the practice squad earlier this week. McCarthy's health will likely be the largest determining factor in what the Vikings decide to do next season.