Glazer is not backing down from his KOC-trade report.

Jay Glazer defends timing of Kevin O'Connell trade interest report
The Kevin O'Connell contract saga is officially over, but NFL Insider Jay Glazer is not backing off from his report that "multiple" teams were interested in trading for the Vikings head coach.
The team announced that KOC had agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday. The specifics of the deal have not been announced, but fellow insider Ian Rappaport called it a "blockbuster, multi-year extension." Glazer commented almost immediately after the deal.
"Oh and btw, yes, there were in fact MULTIPLE teams interested in trading for KOC, and yes Vikings were aware of that," Glazer posted on X after the deal was announced. "I never reported he’s being traded bc that’s up to Vikings. Just that he was on several team’s to try to trade for. They did the smart thing by moving quickly to ensure he would happily be the Vikings head coach for years."
Many Vikings fans have pointed towards the timing of Glazer's report seeming like a targeted plan. Reporting that a team's head coach could be getting traded before their biggest game of the season is bound to have some impact on a locker room.
"Did my job reporting what was going on behind the scenes in some of these searches," Glazer continued on X. "This narrative that i reported it to screw the Vikings when they were going to play the Lions is the dumbest shit I’ve ever read… and I’ve read some realllly dumb shit over the years.,"
We might never know the validity of teams' true interest in trading for O'Connell and Glazer's report has almost taken a life of its own. Ultimately, KOC is now locked into Minnesota for the long-term, and the constant smoke screens and posturing amongst agents and insiders regarding his contract is over, for now.
