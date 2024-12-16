Joe Mauer, Vanilla Ice feature in Vikings' Monday night festivities
It'll be a star-studded affair at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night for the Vikings' winter whiteout game against the Bears. In addition to debuting their new "Winter Warrior" all-white alternate uniforms and helmets, they'll have Joe Mauer sounding the Gjallarhorn and Vanilla Ice performing at halftime.
The crowd will undoubtedly get pretty loud for Mauer, who is a beloved Minnesotan and former Twins star. The St. Paul native was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 MLB Draft and spent his entire 15-year career with his hometown franchise. A six-time All-Star and 2009 AL MVP, he went into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Amusingly, Mauer — who hasn't played since 2018 — had the most-viewed player page on Baseball Reference in the state of Minnesota this year. Each of the other 49 states had a currently-active player atop their list. Minnesotans sure love their fellow Minnesotans.
The halftime performer will be Vanilla Ice (government name: Robert Matthew Van Winkle). He is, of course, known for his 1990 hit "Ice Ice Baby," which fits with the theme of the evening. He will presumably play other songs as well, though you'd be forgiven if you struggled to name any.
Fans attending Monday's game will receive white rally towels and are encouraged to wear white. It'll be the first time in team history that the Vikings wear a non-purple helmet. The uniforms are also the first in team history with no gold elements. The Vikings' midfield logo and end zones will have special white designs, which the team has done in previous whiteout games over the last couple years.
On the field, the Vikings can move into a tie with the Lions atop the NFC North if they take care of business against the Bears. Detroit lost to the Bills on Sunday, snapping an 11-game winning streak.
Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. central time. Our staff writers are all predicting a Minnesota victory.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.