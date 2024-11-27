Kevin O'Connell: 'Really good things' in Daniel Jones' future
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell will have another quarterback to mold starting Friday, when former New York Giants starter Daniel Jones arrives. Jones, 27, reportedly inked a one-year deal with the Vikings on Wednesday, just days after being released from his four-year, $160 million deal he signed with New York a little over two years ago.
O'Connell called the move a "good addition to our quarterback room" at his Wednesday press conference.
"I've always been a fan (of Daniel Jones)," O'Connell said. "Really like the person, the human being, the makeup. Then the player Daniel Jones, I think there's so much out in front of him that are going to be really good things that we get to personally be a part of, and I can't wait to work with him."
Jones selected the Vikings after reportedly being heavily recruited by a number of teams upon his release last week.
"It validates, I think, a lot of the things our players have built," O'Connell said when asked about what it means that Jones chose Minnesota over other suitors. "It validates, hopefully, that our players and players that come into this building know that they're going to get the same version of me every single day. They know that I'm going to tremendously love and care about them and try to help them be the best version of themselves that they can be."
O'Connell expressed a lack of concern for how Jones fits the short- and long-term future of the Vikings' quarterback room. The third-year Vikings coach continued to express his excitement in being able to work with Jones.
"I just love getting opportunities to work with guys, no matter what point in their quarterback journey they're at. I think we have great guys upstairs, in that room with (quarterbacks coach) Josh (McCown) and (assistant quarterbacks coach) Grant (Udinski), (offensive coordinator) Wes (Phillips), our entire offense and really our system is built to, hopefully, help guys realize their truest potential," O'Connell said. "I think Daniel is going to be a positive addition to our culture and our building. I look forward to getting him here."
O'Connell said he spoke to all four of the team's quarterbacks before the news came out. He said he wanted to express his "confidence" and "enjoyment" of the four guys who have made up the Vikings' quarterback room this season.
In the days since his release, O'Connell said he spoke to Jones as the free agent quarterback was mulling over his next move. It's not the first time O'Connell has studied Jones. In 2019, when Jones was coming out of Duke as a top quarterback prospect, O'Connell scouted Jones for Washington as part of its coaching staff at the time.
"I went to his Pro Day. Spent some time with him there. Spent some time with him at the combine. I think we did host him on a 30-day visit, where I spent the whole day with him. Spent the whole day with him, up on the board, watching tape, just kind of getting to know each other. Learning everything about him and his family. Just building a relationship," O'Connell said of his experience scouting Jones in 2019. "I do think the relationship side of it is big, whether you do end up coaching all these guys or not. I'm a fan of quarterbacks. I'm a fan of them attacking their quarterback journey and very fortunate when I do get to be a part of it with the few guys that I get to work with."