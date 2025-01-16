Kevin O’Connell team apparel conspiracy theory is quickly debunked
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell showed up to the team's press conference on Thursday lacking his typical team-issued gear. As Minnesota sports fans like to do, many got on their tin foil hats and created a conspiracy theory that it might've been a message to the front office, which was quickly debunked.
ESPN's Kevin Siefert quickly pointed out that O'Connell has shown up at press conferences with non-team-issued gear multiple times this season. He highlighted two different times when Minnesota did not have practice — like Thursday.
A combination of Jay Glazer's report earlier this season saying teams are trying to trade for O'Connell, the fact that he still doesn't have a long-term contract extension and the team's uninspiring end to the season has thrown the Vikings fan base into chaos, but it seems a little dramatic.
"I've had great dialogue with our ownership this week, in reflection as the season came to an end," O'Connell said at the press conference. "Anything beyond that, I'd prefer to keep those discussions internal."
With the ongoing J.J. McCarthy-Sam Darnold quarterback future debate, this will be a pivotal offseason for O'Connell, Kwesi Adofa-Mensah and the entire Vikings franchise. The fact that fans made such a big deal about what t-shirt O'Connell wore for a press conference tells us that we could be in store for a roller coaster offseason.
