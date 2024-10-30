Kevin O'Connell knows Vikings' passing game needs to speed up a bit
Sam Darnold has exceeded all national expectations during the Vikings' 5-2 start. As we near the season's midway point, he's fourth in the league in passer rating, fourth in yards per completion, and tied for fifth in touchdown passes. He's playing quite well in Kevin O'Connell's offense.
But if there's one thing the Vikings' passing game needs to improve upon, it's getting the ball out quickly. Darnold's average time with the ball across all dropbacks is 3.14 seconds (per PFF), which trails only Brock Purdy. He's held it for 2.93 seconds on dropbacks that end in a pass attempt, the highest mark in the league. And he's getting the ball out in under 2.5 seconds just 32.6 percent of the time, which is second-lowest behind the recently-benched Anthony Richardson.
Darnold has mostly been good at navigating the pocket and finding receivers downfield. He's been able to escape pressure at times and scramble for decent gains. But the Vikings don't want to consistently make him do that, because he's also up near the league leaders with three sacks taken per game.
"It's critical that we don't build a mentality around relying on (his movement ability)," O'Connell said to KFAN's Paul Allen this week. "Because then that's where you can really see some plays where Sam is trying to create so much that we can have some pretty big negatives. We had a 13-yard loss on a sack (against the Rams), we had another significant loss on a play-pass sack. I just think it's important that we still build within the confines of rhythm, timing. I'd like to try to get the ball to our playmakers in space, Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson, it'll be great to have 87 (T.J. Hockenson) roaming the middle of the field."
Even though Darnold is capable of buying time and letting deeper routes develop, O'Connell knows there's risk that comes with those plays. And the need for more quick-hitters is amplified by the season-ending injury to elite left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Even after trading for Cam Robinson, the offensive line won't be quite the same as it was with Darrisaw in there.
When Darnold has gotten the ball out in under 2.5 seconds this season, he's 57 of 70 (81.4 percent) for 502 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. Only Lamar Jackson (82.0) has a higher completion percentage on quick throws.
"I'm excited to see Sam continue to do what he's done, which is move the team and make some high, high-quality throws," O'Connell said. "I think we mix that in with a little bit more of a transition-type, fast-break offense, where we can get the ball out, get the ball in space to our guys, and not ask Sam to hold the ball in that pocket. Play with that rhythm, timing, decision-making that I think has really gotten him to a pretty unique place. I think he's fourth in the league in quarterback rating and improving every single week. And my expectation is that's gonna continue to happen throughout the season. I've been really proud of Sam."
Utilizing more "fast-break" offense feels like a logical adjustment for the Vikings. The more they can mix in screens and slants and other quick throws to keep opposing pass rushes off balance, the better. Having Hockenson back will help in that regard. And from there, O'Connell can still call plenty of plays with intermediate concepts, plus a few play-action deep shots to Jefferson or Addison. By making Darnold's life easier more often, the Vikings' passing game should be able to keep humming even without Darrisaw.