Kiper, Yates make picks for Vikings in three-round mock draft
The Vikings address a pair of needs with high-upside players in a new three-round mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates.
Yates and Kiper alternate picks in this mock, going 1 through 102. At 24, Kiper has the Vikings taking Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson — sticking with his choice from his final personal mock.
"The Vikings knew they had to address the interior this offseason and went out and signed guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly. But Jackson would represent an upgrade over Blake Brandel at the other guard spot. Jackson has some really strong movement traits."
If the Vikings don't trade down from 24, taking a lineman who can play left guard would be a way to address arguably the biggest current weakness on their roster. Brandel was fairly mediocre last season in that role and looms as a question mark on a revamped line. Jackson was a first team All-American last year after kicking out from his usual left guard spot to play left tackle out of necessity. He's a three-time first team All-Big Ten selection who possesses an ideal mix of size and athleticism at 6'4", 315 pounds.
Notable other players the Vikings could've taken at 24 in this mock include Tetairoa McMillan, Maxwell Hairston, Malaki Starks, Kenneth Grant, and Tyler Booker.
With no trade down, the Vikings have a long wait until their next selection at No. 97. There, Yates has them taking Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr.
"Minnesota lost Camryn Bynum in free agency, and Harrison Smith is 36. But the team can add a football vacuum in Bowman late on Day 2. Bowman had 11 picks over the past three seasons."
Safety is another significant need for the Vikings, considering Bynum's departure and Smith's age. Even if Theo Jackson shines as the Bynum replacement alongside Smith and Josh Metellus, another starter may be needed in 2026 if Smith hangs up the cleats.
Bowman is an intriguing option late on Day 2. He's undersized at 5'10", 190 pounds, but he's got 4.43 speed and plenty of instincts and ball skills. Bowman scored four defensive touchdowns for the Sooners over the past two seasons, including three pick-sixes in his six-interception 2023 season. He also isn't afraid to fly around and hit people in the run game or quick passing game. Bowman would be a fun player to add to Brian Flores' defense.
The 2025 NFL draft begins on April 24.