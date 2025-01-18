Kirk Cousins draws rave reviews after making TV analyst debut
Kirk Cousins might not be playing during the playoffs, but he is working. The former Vikings quarterback made his TV analyst debut on ESPN's NFL Countdown before the Divisional Round kicked off with the Cheifs-Texans game on Saturday afternoon.
Despite signing a four-year, $180 million free agent contract with the Falcons in the offseason, Cousins is 36 years old and it's clear that he's in the twilight of his career after getting benched in favor of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
"There are times where I watch Pat (Mahomes) play, and it's hard to believe we play the same position," Cousins said on Saturday's broadcast. "I feel like he's playing a different sport. It's like he knows the future. He knows the d-end is going to be there and he spins out of it. The ease at which he plays, the game looks slow to him."
The Falcons have not released Cousins, but if they do so before March 16 they would save $10 million in guaranteed money. His future playing career looks to be up in the air have a future career in broadcasting, as many people were impressed by his TV debut on Saturday.
"Kirko showing surprising promise as a TV analyst," local KFAN radio host Dan Barreiro posted on X on Saturday.
Many other national pundits seemed to agree with Barreiro's sentiment. There are plenty of QB-needy teams this offseason like the Browns, Jets and Raiders that could make sense as landing spots for Cousins if he is released by the Falcons, but he could have a job as a broadcaster. Other quarterbacks like Tony Romo and Tom Brady have seamlessly made the transition and Cousins seems like he could be a natural fit to be the next guy to do so.
