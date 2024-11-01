Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl 'so fired up' to sound Gjallarhorn ahead of Colts game
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell made an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Oct. 17 and surprised co-host and Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl, offering her the opportunity to come to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and sound the Gjallarhorn. Erdahl got emotional, gladly accepted and said she "couldn't wait" for the day to come.
Now that day is right around the corner as Erdahl will sound the Gjallarhorn ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, which is set for a 7:20 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on NBC.
Erdahl, a Bloomington native who played basketball and softball at St. Olaf College before pursuing a career in sports broadcasting, is already back in her home state of Minnesota, and she appeared on Good Morning Football on Friday from the Vikings’ practice facilities in Eagan. It’s fair to say Erdahl is looking forward to Sunday night's game.
Erdahl certainly appeared to be ready for the moment. She was decked out in Vikings gear, from a retro Vikings jacket to a horned Vikings metal cap to a boxing-style championship belt covered in Vikings logos and Vikings purple. Erdahl even had a practice Gjallarhorn, albeit hers wasn't quite to stadium scale, to get ready for the big day on Sunday.
“I said I was nervous, now I’m in that adrenaline zone of just building up to Sunday Night Football,” Erdahl said on NFL Network. “I’m so fired up. They told me there was no rehearsal for this event. I’m gonna have to change the direction on that. Yeah, what is that? There’s no rehearsal? You gotta tell me where to walk, who to high five, where I’m supposed to stand, but most importantly, I just need the people to know, I’m not going to take my shirt off like Kirk Cousins did a couple years back when he did the Gjallarhorn, so we have that already established. I’m so thrilled.”