Minnesota Vikings 2025 depth chart: Updated look after free agency spending spree

  • New starters on the interior offensive and defensive lines.
  • The secondary looks different with numerous departures.
  • Where do holes still exist?

Joe Nelson

J.J. McCarthy during his preseason debut in 2024 against the Raiders.
In this story:

NFL free agency has resulted in some beefy upgrades for a Minnesota Vikings team that got dominated in the trenches when the games mattered most. Promises to do more than duct tape the weak spots on the offensive and defensive lines were made, and the Vikings have followed through with bags of money for some of the top interior free agents in the game.

  • Will Fries got a reported $88 million to play right guard
  • Four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly signed for a reported $18 million
  • Minnesota gave Jonathan Allen a reported $60 million to start at defensive tackle
  • Javon Hargave is also expected to sign and start on the Vikings' defensive line

"Ultimately at the end of the day we’re trying to be one of those last four teams first and then try to be one of the last teams standing. To play January football there’s a certain way you gotta play. You gotta be able to control the ball on offense and you gotta be able to get after the passer sometimes with just four," Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Feb. 25. "And I think this is probably one where we need to get better at, and we will do that from different avenues."

Minnesota also forked over a huge sum of money to retain Pro Bowl cornerback Bryon Murphy Jr., while also inking free agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and re-signing running back Aaron Jones.

All the while, Sam Darnold was allowed to leave as a free agent and the keys to quarterback were handed to 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy.

If the season started today, here's what the offensive depth chart would presumably look like.

Position

Starter

Backup

3rd string

QB

J.J. McCarthy

RB

Aaron Jones

Ty Chandler

FB

C.J. Ham

WR1

Justin Jefferson

WR2

Jordan Addison

SWR

Jalen Nailor

TE

T.J. Hockenson

Josh Oliver

LT

Christian Darrisaw

LG

Blake Brandel

Michael Jurgens

C

Ryan Kelly

Garrett Bradbury

RG

Will Fries

Ed Ingram

RT

Brian O'Neill

Walter Rouse

Here's what the defensive depth chart would presumably look like.

Position

Starter

Backup

3rd string

DE

Javon Hargrave

Jalen Redmond

NT

Harrison Phillips

Taki Taimani

DT

Jonathan Allen

Levi Drake Rodriguez

LOLB

Jonathan Greenard

Gabriel Murphy

LILB

Blake Cashman

Brian Asamoah

RILB

Ivan Pace Jr.

ROLB

Andrew Van Ginkel

Dallas Turner

Bo Richter

LCB

Isaiah Rodgers

RCB

Mehki Blackmon

Dwight McGlothern

NB

Byron Murphy Jr.

Najee Thompson

SS

Josh Metellus

Jay Ward

Bubba Bolden

FS

Harrison Smith

Theo Jackson

