Minnesota Vikings 2025 depth chart: Updated look after free agency spending spree
- New starters on the interior offensive and defensive lines.
- The secondary looks different with numerous departures.
- Where do holes still exist?
NFL free agency has resulted in some beefy upgrades for a Minnesota Vikings team that got dominated in the trenches when the games mattered most. Promises to do more than duct tape the weak spots on the offensive and defensive lines were made, and the Vikings have followed through with bags of money for some of the top interior free agents in the game.
- Will Fries got a reported $88 million to play right guard
- Four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly signed for a reported $18 million
- Minnesota gave Jonathan Allen a reported $60 million to start at defensive tackle
- Javon Hargave is also expected to sign and start on the Vikings' defensive line
"Ultimately at the end of the day we’re trying to be one of those last four teams first and then try to be one of the last teams standing. To play January football there’s a certain way you gotta play. You gotta be able to control the ball on offense and you gotta be able to get after the passer sometimes with just four," Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Feb. 25. "And I think this is probably one where we need to get better at, and we will do that from different avenues."
Minnesota also forked over a huge sum of money to retain Pro Bowl cornerback Bryon Murphy Jr., while also inking free agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and re-signing running back Aaron Jones.
All the while, Sam Darnold was allowed to leave as a free agent and the keys to quarterback were handed to 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy.
If the season started today, here's what the offensive depth chart would presumably look like.
Position
Starter
Backup
3rd string
QB
J.J. McCarthy
RB
Aaron Jones
Ty Chandler
FB
C.J. Ham
WR1
Justin Jefferson
WR2
Jordan Addison
SWR
Jalen Nailor
TE
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Oliver
LT
Christian Darrisaw
LG
Blake Brandel
Michael Jurgens
C
Ryan Kelly
Garrett Bradbury
RG
Will Fries
Ed Ingram
RT
Brian O'Neill
Walter Rouse
Here's what the defensive depth chart would presumably look like.
Position
Starter
Backup
3rd string
DE
Javon Hargrave
Jalen Redmond
NT
Harrison Phillips
Taki Taimani
DT
Jonathan Allen
Levi Drake Rodriguez
LOLB
Jonathan Greenard
Gabriel Murphy
LILB
Blake Cashman
Brian Asamoah
RILB
Ivan Pace Jr.
ROLB
Andrew Van Ginkel
Dallas Turner
Bo Richter
LCB
Isaiah Rodgers
RCB
Mehki Blackmon
Dwight McGlothern
NB
Byron Murphy Jr.
Najee Thompson
SS
Josh Metellus
Jay Ward
Bubba Bolden
FS
Harrison Smith
Theo Jackson