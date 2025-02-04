Top 5 cornerback targets for Vikings early in 2025 NFL draft
With the NFL's pre-draft process heating up, it's a good time to get familiar with some of the players the Minnesota Vikings could target with their first pick in April. Here at Vikings On SI, we're taking a look at five players at positions of need who the Vikings should be looking at, whether with the 24th pick or after trading down a bit. First up are the cornerbacks.
The Vikings need to sign at least two starting-caliber cornerbacks in free agency, but that shouldn't prevent them from potentially drafting one early as well. They're not getting Travis Hunter or Will Johnson, but these five names make a lot of sense in the 24-40 range.
Jahdae Barron, Texas
Barron is a versatile playmaker coming off an incredible fifth season for a Texas team that made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He can play outside or in the slot because of his instincts, tackling ability, and nose for the ball. In 2024, Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in the country after racking up 67 tackles, five interceptions, and 11 passes defended. Back in 2022, he had a season with 12 tackles for loss. Barron is a physical player who would be a great fit for the Vikings if he happens to make it to No. 24 overall.
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Speaking of teams who made deep runs in the first-ever 12-team tournament, Notre Dame really missed Morrison in their national championship game loss to Ohio State. He missed the back half of his junior season due to injury, but he had already proven enough to be a possible first-round pick. Morrison had nine interceptions in his first two seasons. He's a lockdown man-to-man corner with good size, physicality, and fluidity in his movement.
Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Revel is a slightly tricky evaluation because he's coming off a torn ACL that ended his season last September. He played in 24 games in his college career, and ECU's 2023 opener against Michigan was the only one that came against a power five opponent. But the tape and the measurables are so, so good. He's 6'3" and moves like someone smaller than that. Revel had 13 passes defended and four tackles for loss in that '23 season, and he may have been on pace to cement himself as a top-16 pick if he had stayed healthy this year. There's some injury risk with drafting him, but there's also the potential to get a star at discount.
Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Amos spent three years at Louisiana, then one at Alabama and one at Mississippi proving himself against SEC competition. He had three picks, four tackles for loss, and 13 passes defended last season for the Rebels. Amos is a tenacious playmaker who thrives in both man and zone coverage. He's got all the tools to go in the first round and potentially develop into an NFL CB1.
Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
Thomas, along with Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, was one of the cornerbacks who stood out the most in practices at last week's Senior Bowl. He's just 20 years old and oozes upside after an excellent three-year career at FSU. Thomas has great size at 6'2" and is a problem for wide receivers in press man coverage. He had just two interceptions in college, but he did have 15 passes defended and nine tackles for loss.
