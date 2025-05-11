Inside The Vikings

'Mom! That's Kevin O'Connell!': Kid freaks out seeing Vikings coach at Twins game

KOC is a superstar wherever he goes.

Tony Liebert

Kevin O'Connell at Saturday's Twins game.
Kevin O'Connell at Saturday's Twins game. / Picture via: ryguy147 (IG)
Kevin O'Connell made an appearence at the Twins game on Saturday against the Giants, and a young Minnesota sports fan had an entirely reasonable reaction to seeing the Vikings' head coach.

"Mom, that’s Kevin O’Connell!," the child screamed at his mother.

The Twins are red-hot, currently holding an eight-game winning streak. KOC isn't the only one getting excited about Minnesota baseball.

