More rumors tie Vikings to international games in back-to-back weeks
More rumors continue to tie the Minnesota Vikings to international games this season.
According to Arif Hasan, who formerly covered the Vikings for The Athletic, Minnesota will play across the pond in back-to-back weeks for a pair of away games against AFC North opponents. The Vikings will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin in Week 4 and the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in Week 5, per Hasan.
The Steelers have been confirmed as the home team for the Dublin game, but the opponent and exact date haven’t been announced. Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh radio host reported the Steelers would be facing the Vikings there on Sept. 28, which would land during Week 4. Minnesota has often been tied to the Pittsburgh game in Dublin since at least early April.
And it's also not the first time the Vikings have been tied to multiple international games, including a potential matchup in London. Three of their opponents — the Steelers, Browns and Los Angeles Chargers, who will play their season opener in Brazil — in 2025 host international games this season. If the Vikings do indeed take on the Browns in London, it'd be the second straight year playing in the city, and their fifth overall game there. Minnesota is 4-0 in the previous four games.
We’ll have to wait and see if Hasan’s intel is accurate, and thankfully, it won’t be too much longer of a wait. This season's international games will be officially announced on Tuesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.