NFC North secondary rankings: Do Vikings have enough on the back end?
We're getting to the end of our series of NFC North rankings here at Vikings On SI. After recently looking at the "front seven" groups in each defense, it's time to turn our focus towards the back end. We'll be ranking the four teams in the division from worst to first based on their combined cornerback and safety rooms for the 2025 season. Spoiler alert: the Vikings, who have ranked pretty highly throughout most of this series, have some significant question marks here.
4. Packers
- Corners: Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Javon Bullard, Kalen King, Micah Robinson
- Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Kitan Oladapo, Zayne Anderson
The Packers releasing Jaire Alexander drops them to last place in these rankings. Newcomer Nate Hobbs is a good player, but he isn't a number one corner. Neither is Nixon, who is best known for his prowess as a returner. Green Bay has high hopes for Bullard in his second season, but as of now, this is the weakest cornerback room in the division. They've even been experimenting with using wide receiver Bo Melton at corner in recent practices.
The saving grace for this secondary is that McKinney is a star at safety who earned first team All-Pro honors last year. Williams also has a chance to be very good after impressing as a fourth-round rookie. The safety duo is excellent, but it isn't enough to make up for the cornerback room and keep the Packers out of fourth.
3. Vikings
- Corners: Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Mekhi Blackmon, Jeff Okudah, Tavierre Thomas, Dwight McGlothern
- Safeties: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward
The Vikings' most glaring non-quarterback area of concern on their roster is at the cornerback position, where they've replaced Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin with younger players in Rodgers and Okudah. Re-signed to a big deal coming off a Pro Bowl nod, Murphy is a clear-cut CB1, so the Vikings are in better shape than Green Bay. They also have big expectations for Rodgers, who was with the Eagles last season. But Blackmon is coming off of missing last year with a torn ACL and Okudah is on his fourth team in as many seasons. That's why there's been speculation about the idea of Minnesota going after someone like Alexander or Jalen Ramsey.
The safety room is still strong, even after losing Camryn Bynum to the Colts in free agency. Smith continues to play quality football despite his age, Metellus is the ultimate versatile playmaker for Brian Flores, and Jackson has been biding his time behind the scenes to be ready for a major role. The Vikings believe Jackson can step in for Bynum without too much of a drop-off in production and reliability.
2. Bears
- Corners: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Zah Frazier
- Safeties: Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, Jonathan Owens, Elijah Hicks
This is just a very solid top four. Johnson's 2024 wasn't quite as good as his All-Pro 2023 season, but he's a star CB1 in the heart of his prime. Gordon has gotten better in two consecutive seasons and is an above-average CB2 who could continue to improve. Stevenson is now best known for his all-time gaffe on the Commanders' Hail Mary, and it'll be interesting to see if Smith — who has graded well in limited action — can push for more playing time. Frazier has all kinds of length and was an intriguing pick in the fifth round this year.
At safety, Byard and Brisker are a nice pairing, assuming the latter can stay on the field. Brisker missed almost all of last season with his third concussion in as many seasons and said he "had to retrain (his) nervous system," which is a little concerning. Byard turns 32 and isn't the player he was during his peak Titans days, but he's still very good, especially as a downhill tackler. Owens, famously Simone Biles' husband, is a capable No. 3 in that room.
1. Lions
- Corners: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, Khalil Dorsey, Avonte Maddox, Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
- Safeties: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Dan Jackson, Morice Norris
I don't think there should be any real debate about who has the best secondary in the NFC North. The Lions lost Carlton Davis III in free agency, but they went out and signed Reed to be his replacement. The former Jets standout is younger and extremely talented. Arnold was one of the most penalized players in the NFL as a rookie, but the first-rounder also had ten pass breakups. There's some strong depth in Detroit's cornerback room, including Rakestraw, last year's second-rounder. They also brought the veteran Maddox over from the Eagles.
The cornerbacks aren't even the main reason why the Lions' secondary is so good; the safety duo of Joseph and Branch was the best in the league last year. Of the 73 safeties who played at least 500 snaps in the regular season, those two ranked first and tenth in PFF grade, respectively. Joseph and his nine interceptions earned first team All-Pro status and some DPOY votes, while Branch was a Pro Bowler after a second straight year of flying around and making plays. The Lions don't have any real depth at safety, but as long as their two stars are healthy, they'll be a tough team to play against.
More NFC North rankings
- Quarterback rooms
- Running back rooms
- Pass-catcher groups (WRs and TEs)
- Offensive lines
- Defensive fronts (EDGE, DT, LB)