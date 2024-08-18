Notable Vikings PFF grades in Saturday's preseason win over Browns
Vikings second-year quarterback Jaren Hall only played 13 snaps in Saturday's preseason victory over the Browns, but he took full advantage of his reps. Hall went 4 of 5 for 87 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 90.4 PFF grade that led all Vikings offensive players.
Nick Mullens (40 snaps) played a lot more than Hall and still wound up with a solid 70.3 grade. He went just 11 of 21 but had an adjusted completion percentage of 70.6, which takes drops into account.
Other Vikings offensive players with a grade of at least 70 were Kene Nwangwu, David Quessenberry, Trey Knox, Trishton Jackson, Jalen Nailor, and Nick Muse. Quessenberry, Nailor, and Jackson were also among the Vikings' highest-graded players in last week's preseason opener against the Raiders.
Concerningly, right guard Ed Ingram got a 39.2 grade and a 23.3 mark in pass blocking on his 21 snaps. That's after he had a 17.1 pass blocking grade last weekend. Ingram is the Vikings' projected starter at RG, but the fact that he played in this game tells you that spot is not secure. Dalton Risner could be an option for the Vikings once he recovers from the injury he's currently dealing with.
Defensively, undrafted rookie tackle Taki Taimani led the way with a stellar 91.5 grade across 27 snaps. The Oregon product had two pressures and six tackles. Fellow UDFA Dwight McGlothern, who nearly had a pick-six, was the Vikings' second-highest-graded defender at 86.1. Lewis Cine, who played 64 defensive snaps and put together a fantastic performance, was third at 79.5.
Other Vikings defenders with at least a 70 grade were Jacobi Francis, Fabian Moreau, Levi Drake Rodriguez, A.J. Green III, Jonah Williams, Nahshon Wright, and James Lynch. Andre Carter II was at 65.1, but he led the Vikings in pressures (5) and pass rush grade (76.7).
Another shaky performance from a player in the Vikings' 2022 draft class came from Akayleb Evans, who had a 32.4 grade on 13 snaps.