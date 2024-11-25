O'Connell mostly declines comment on buzz linking Daniel Jones to Vikings
Recently-released former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to have a significant market as he hits free agency this week. One of the teams that's been reported as a possible destination for Jones is the Vikings, who are 9-2 and could theoretically use a more proven backup behind Sam Darnold down the stretch.
Kevin O'Connell was asked by ESPN's Kevin Seifert about the Jones reports on Monday. He unsurprisingly declined to make any comment on whether the Vikings have interest in signing him, but he also didn't shut down the possibility entirely. O'Connell had positive things to say about the ex-Giants starter.
"I'm not gonna really get into that today, but I will say, tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and a person," O'Connell said. "Got to know him through the draft process years ago, and I'm sure now that he's a free agent and there's probably a ton of league-wide interest in him, Daniel's gonna make the decision that's best for him and his career moving forward.
"I'm sure he's working through that process right now, but I really can't get into too much about any short-term or long-term (possibilities). I can just say I've been a fan of Daniel's for a long time. Hope wherever his next stop takes him, it's a good opportunity for him."
Seifert followed up by asking more pointedly if the Vikings have interest. "Really not gonna get into that at this time," O'Connell replied with a slight smile.
Jones might make a decision on his next team as soon as Monday. He could look to join a playoff contender like the Vikings, Ravens, or 49ers in a backup role, but the Raiders also loom as a possibility after losing starter Gardner Minshew to an injury.
Minnesota's current backup is Nick Mullens, who — for the second time this season — came off the bench cold and converted a third down to Aaron Jones when Darnold had to leave the game on Sunday. Mullens knows the Vikings' offense well, but he's 5-15 as a starter in his career with 34 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.
Jones, the 6th overall pick in the 2019 draft, went 24-44-1 as the Giants' starter, with 70 passing TDs and 47 INTs. His best season came in 2022, when he had nearly 4,000 total yards and won a playoff game against the Vikings.