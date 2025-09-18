Only two changes on Vikings' Thursday injury report pre-Bengals
The Vikings' first injury report of the week showed some encouraging signs on Wednesday, even if it was somewhat eye-popping in terms of how many names were included.
Thursday's report only features two changes.
Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard went from limited participation to practicing in full, which is a good indication that he'll be out there on Sunday afternoon against the Bengals. Greenard is listed with an oblique injury that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Falcons, but given that he returned to that game after missing just one play, his status for Week 3 never seemed to be in real jeopardy.
Meanwhile, star left tackle Christian Darrisaw did not practice on Thursday after being listed as a full participant on Wednesday. Don't be alarmed; Darrisaw didn't suffer a setback of any sort. This is just how the Vikings have been operating in the final stages of his rehab process from last October's major knee injury. It was planned ahead of time that Darrisaw would practice on Wednesday and then get Thursday off. That might continue to be the case even after he does return to game action.
How Darrisaw responds to Friday's practice could go a long way in determining whether or not he's able to play on Sunday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said earlier on Thursday that he thinks it's "trending toward Darrisaw playing on Sunday." That would be huge for the Vikings, who would otherwise likely have to have Walter Rouse make his first career start at left tackle against Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
Outside of Greenard and Darrisaw, there were no changes. J.J. McCarthy, Ryan Kelly, and Justin Skule missed a second straight day of practice. Andrew Van Ginkel, Harrison Smith, Donovan Jackson, Theo Jackson, Josh Oliver, and Austin Keys remained limited. That makes Friday's final injury report, which will have game designations, an important one.
For the Bengals, first-round rookie defensive tackle Shemar Stewart missed a second consecutive practice due to an ankle injury. Starting cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt popped up on Thursday's report as a DNP (hamstring).