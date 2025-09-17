Vikings' first Week 3 injury report has some encouraging signs
The Vikings' first injury report of Week 3 has a dozen names on it, which is never ideal. But, all things considered, it's a fairly encouraging report to kick off a critical week of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
These are the official practice participation levels for 12 injured players on Wednesday:
Full participants
- LT Christian Darrisaw (knee)
- CB Jeff Okudah (concussion)
Darrisaw being a full participant on Wednesday doesn't mean he's going to make his season debut on Sunday. He was listed as a full participant the Friday and Saturday before the Bears game in Week 1, and he was never going to play in the game. He was full last Wednesday, too, although that was just a walkthrough day.
At his press conference on Wednesday, Kevin O'Connell gave another wordy non-answer about Darrisaw's status. Whether or not the Vikings will have their star left tackle against Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals appears to still be completely up in the air. The safe way to play it as a fan would be to not expect to see Darrisaw and then be pleasantly surprised if he does play.
Okudah, the Vikings' No. 3 cornerback, appears to be on track to return from a one-game concussion absence.
Limited participants
- OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion)
- S Harrison Smith (illness)
- OLB Jonathan Greenard (oblique)
- LG Donovan Jackson (wrist)
- S Theo Jackson (hip)
- TE Josh Oliver (ankle)
- LB Austin Keys (groin)
It would be big for the Vikings if they can get Van Ginkel back from the concussion protocol as well. His participation status suggests he's slightly behind Okudah in that process, but it's a step in the right direction after he didn't practice at all last week. Smith, who has been ramping up in his recovery from a personal health issue, could possibly make his season debut this week, O'Connell said.
As for most of the other names on this list, being limited on Wednesday doesn't mean much unless it continues into Thursday and potentially Friday. Greenard, who missed one play against the Falcons with an injury scare, should be fine. It'll be worth keeping an eye on the next two reports, but there's currently not much reason to think guys like Oliver and the two Jacksons won't play on Sunday.
Did not participate
- QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle)
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion)
- LT Justin Skule (concussion)
McCarthy is in a walking boot and has already been ruled out for Sunday's game, with Carson Wentz stepping in as the starter. It seems very likely that it'll be a multiple-week absence for McCarthy — perhaps through the Week 6 bye.
As for the two offensive linemen in the concussion protocol, they'll need to make some quick progress over the rest of the week if they're going to have a shot to play. Pending Darrisaw's status, the Vikings' starting offensive line could include a couple late-round draft picks from last year — Walter Rouse at tackle, Michael Jurgens at center — in Sunday's critical game.
The most notable Bengals injury for the Bengals, outside of Joe Burrow landing on IR with turf toe, is first-round rookie defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, who is dealing with an ankle.