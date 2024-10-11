Ranking the Vikings' 10 most valuable players during their 5-0 start
For just the ninth time in franchise history, the Vikings have started a season 5-0. They've wildly outperformed external expectations during this undefeated start, taking down three playoff teams from last year in the process. Contributions have come from all over during a five-week stretch that has massively shifted the Vikings' 2024 outlook, but with the bye week providing a time to reset, let's rank the team's ten most valuable players up to this point.
10. RT Brian O'Neill
The ultra-reliable O'Neill is doing what he always does, which is holding down the right side of the offensive line in pass protection while adding significant value as a run blocker. He's allowed just six pressures with no sacks in five games (per PFF). O'Neill is a stud who the Vikings will want to think about extending in the 2026 offseason.
9. S Josh Metellus
Metellus is one of the pieces that makes everything go in the Vikings' league-best defense. He lines up all over the place for Brian Flores and can do everything well: coverage, run defense, blitzing, tackling. The stats aren't ridiculous — 26 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD — but the impact is obvious every time you watch Metellus play.
8. CB Stephon Gilmore
Signed to a one-year deal in August, Gilmore has stepped in and lived up to expectations as the Vikings' No. 1 cornerback. The future Hall of Famer turned 34 last month but has shown no signs of slowing down. Quarterbacks have a sub-70 passer rating when targeting him, and he made his biggest play of the season so far by sealing the Jets win with an interception of Aaron Rodgers.
7. OLB Jonathan Greenard
Greenard is one of two players in the league, along with Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, with at least five pressures in every game so far this season, according to PFF. He leads the team with 29 of them and is second on the roster with four sacks. The former Texan has hit the ground running in Minnesota as the replacement for Danielle Hunter. He's also a strong run defender.
6. LB Blake Cashman
You'll find that more than half of this list is composed of players who signed with the Vikings in free agency this offseason. That includes Cashman, who has been outstanding in the middle of Flores' defense. He leads the Vikings in total snaps and tackles and is tied for the lead in passes defended. Wearing the green dot, Cashman has gotten everything organized for Minnesota while flying around the field and making plays.
5. LT Christian Darrisaw
One of the most dominant left tackles in football has been at it again this season. Darrisaw, who signed a big extension prior to this season, ranks fifth in PFF grade among all tackles. He shuts down even great pass rushers on Sam Darnold's blind side and is a force in run blocking. He's worth every penny.
4. RB Aaron Jones
If you weren't aware of how valuable Jones is to the Vikings' offense, you probably realized it when he left with a hip injury in the London game. They struggled to get much of anything going after that, both on the ground and in general. Jones' abilities as a runner and pass-catcher out of the backfield have made him a game-changer for Kevin O'Connell, and he can pass block, too. Minnesota is going to be cautious with its 29-year-old running back, but it would be huge if he can play against the Lions next week.
3. WR Justin Jefferson
The best wide receiver on the planet has 450 yards and 4 touchdowns so far in what has actually felt like a slow start by his standards. He has just 26 receptions, which is about ten fewer than he's averaged through five games over the last three seasons. The volume should pick up (he had a season-high 14 targets last week), especially when the Vikings aren't taking big early leads every week. Jefferson remains the centerpiece of O'Connell's offense and is one of the best players in the league.
2. OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
"Gink" has been a revelation for the Vikings this year after coming over from the Dolphins in free agency. It isn't just the two pick-sixes, although those were obviously incredible. It's also three sacks, 14 pressures, strong run defense, and the way he fits perfectly as a chess piece in Flores' scheme. Did I mention he has more touchdowns this season than Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Josh Jacobs, and countless other offensive stars?
1. QB Sam Darnold
I know, he had a rough game in London against the Jets' strong defense. But that doesn't negate how good he was in the four before that. Darnold has taken full advantage of this opportunity in Minnesota and has thrived under O'Connell's coaching. He's looked confident, poised, and accurate, particularly in the red zone and in late-game situations against the 49ers, Packers, and Jets where the Vikings needed to put together a clutch drive. Playing the most important position in the game, Darnold is the team's MVP so far. Now we get to see if he can bounce back in a huge game against Detroit after the bye.
Honorable mentions: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Harrison Phillips, Blake Brandel, Jalen Nailor, Ivan Pace Jr., Will Reichard, and numerous others...