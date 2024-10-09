Four positions the 5-0 Vikings could address before the NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline isn't until November 5, so there's plenty of time for plans to change based on how the season unfolds over the next four weeks. But it certainly isn't too early to start thinking about how the Vikings could fortify what looks like a potential Super Bowl-caliber roster. As his team heads into the bye week with the only 5-0 record in the NFC, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might be making a few phone calls to initiate conversations that could potentially lead to action.
The Vikings have established themselves as contenders this season, but there are a few areas where they could use upgrades or additional depth as they look to earn one of the top seeds in the conference and make a run in the playoffs. Although they don't have many draft picks next year, they have future cap space and a GM who has shown a willingness to make trades. The window has swung open this season, so it might be time to sacrifice a future pick or two to capitalize on this opportunity.
Let's go over the four most logical position groups the Vikings could add to before the deadline.
Defensive tackle
The Vikings have the best defense in the NFL through five weeks, so it's not like they necessarily need to bring in anybody new on that side of the ball. Still, you can always use more impact players and better depth.
On paper, the position group that was their weakest coming into this season was defensive tackle, where it's Harrison Phillips and then a handful of journeymen. To their credit, the trio of Jerry Tillery, Jonathan Bullard, and Jihad Ward have all been solid. But for what it's worth, none of those three have a PFF grade above 60. The Vikings could still use someone who can wreak havoc as an interior pass rusher.
Let me say this, since I've seen some discussions about it on social media: I think a blockbuster trade for the Giants' Dexter Lawrence is highly unlikely. He's a superstar in the heart of his prime who New York probably isn't moving for anything less than two first-round picks. That would be an incredible addition for Brian Flores' defense, but it would also be quite the bold swing for a team that currently has just just three total picks in next year's draft. The same is likely true of someone like Titans two-time All-Pro Jeffery Simmons.
Absent a big splash, a depth move at DT could make sense. Maybe a rental like the Jets' Javon Kinlaw or Tennessee's Sebastian Joseph-Day?
Running back
After Aaron Jones went down with a hip injury in Sunday's game in London, the Vikings' offense fell apart. That wasn't totally about Jones' absence — Sam Darnold really struggled against an elite pass defense — but they undoubtedly missed their star running back. Ty Chandler had just 30 rushing yards on 14 carries (though he did have a big run negated by a penalty) and Myles Gaskin had 2 yards on two carries.
Jones is considered "week to week" with his injury, which means he could wind up missing a game or two after the bye. Even if he's able to play against the Lions, his age and injury history are part of the picture moving forward. The Vikings like Chandler, but they might also want to go out and bolster their depth at that position.
A big swing would involve asking about No. 1 RBs on sub-.500 teams: Tony Pollard, James Conner, Nick Chubb, Breece Hall, Travis Etienne, Rhamondre Stevenson, Chuba Hubbard, etc. That feels unlikely, given that Jones' injury isn't viewed as overly serious and that teams aren't typically eager to trade away their top back.
A more realistic move would be to go after solid players who aren't getting a lot of usage in someone's backfield — guys like Dameon Piece, Miles Sanders, D'Onta Foreman, and Khalil Herbert come to mind. They could use someone (like their addition of Cam Akers last year) who simply adds depth to that room and makes it so the Vikings aren't totally reliant on Chandler if Jones is out.
Right guard
The Vikings' weak link on offense is still third-year right guard Ed Ingram, who hasn't taken the leap in pass protection that they were hoping to see. Through five weeks, PFF has charted Ingram with allowing 17 pressures and three sacks. Both of those figures trail only the Patriots' Layden Robinson among all guards. Out of the 69 guards who have played at least 100 snaps this season, Ingram's 29.4 pass blocking grade ranks 67th.
The Vikings could get Dalton Risner back from injured reserve at some point, but they could also explore a trade if there's someone out there they believe could be better than Ingram and Risner. I'm not exactly sure who that might be, but I'd imagine Minnesota's front office is looking into it. How Darnold plays will determine the Vikings' ceiling this season, and if a trade for a new RG could help maximize that, they should be all over it.
Cornerback
Like with DT, the Vikings' corners clearly haven't been a major problem so far this season. If that were the case, they wouldn't have the best defense in the league. But it's another spot where they could theoretically look to add a potential impact player or at least some depth.
Stephon Gilmore has been very good, as expected. Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin have been solid enough, although Murphy does lead all corners (per PFF) in yards allowed and missed tackles so far. All three starters, by the way, are free agents after this season. Next in line at the position this year are Fabian Moreau, Akayleb Evans, and Dwight McGlothern.
Would the Vikings try to take a swing at a star corner like DJ Reed or Denzel Ward or Jaycee Horn? Maybe they call the Patriots about former Flores CB Jonathan Jones? The Vikings don't suddenly want to bench Murphy or Griffin, but when you're 5-0, every avenue of making your team better is worth exploring.