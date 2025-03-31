Rapoport: Vikings don't have to say it, 'we know' J.J. McCarthy is QB1
Aaron Rodgers, whether he's pondering his life on a beach, playing catch with DK Metcalf, or enjoying a vacation in Tijuana, remains the No. 1 subject of the NFL offseason. Despite the frequent Rodgers-to-Minnesota speculation, it seems more likely than ever that J.J. McCarthy is QB1 in Minnesota.
"Even if they don't come out and say, like, we know," NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Monday on The Pat McAfee Show.
"Yes, I think that they'd like him to earn it, but I think it will probably happen. It sounded like last year, early part of training camp before the injury, he was really impressive anyway. I know some people have sort of said, 'Oh, maybe Aaron Rodgers there.' Like, anything's possible. I would never rule anything out in the world, but it feels like J.J. for sure to me."
As long as Rodgers doesn't retire and remains a free agent, the possibility of him signing with the Vikings will be non-zero. The odds, however, do seem to favor McCarthy. Head coach Kevin O'Connell flat out said Monday that he hopes McCarthy wins the starting job.
"J.J. is having a great offseason," O'Connell told Tom Pelissero on NFL Network. "He's gained all his weight back from making sure that that knee healed properly. At the same time, he had a great year from a mental standpoint (last year). I asked him to pseudo treat it like a redshirt year, where he was able to mentally submerse himself in our offense and the verbiage, and live through Sam (Darnold) playing one year, coming in and having to learn everything and go out and be productive to win 14 games.
"J.J. was able to have a front-row seat for all of that. So I really don't look at J.J. as a rookie. He's going to be a first-year guy competing and hopefully ends up being our starting quarterback. And he's in a great position to do that."