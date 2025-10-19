Refs may have blown two massive calls in Vikings' loss to Eagles
The officiating crew appeared to miss a couple big calls that hurt the Vikings in their 28-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Those two plays weren't the reason why Minnesota lost the game — the Vikings had plenty of their own opportunities to change the outcome — but they may have factored into the final result.
The first came in the second quarter. With the Vikings trailing 14-3, Carson Wentz found Jalen Nailor for a touchdown from 6 yards out on a 4th and 1 play. But the play didn't count because refs had thrown a flag for holding on Vikings center Blake Brandel. That meant Minnesota had to settle for a field goal, which would become a theme of the day.
Upon review, Brandel seemed to use a legal snatch-and-trap technique to bring down Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who was leaning forward. By the letter of the law, using that technique to leverage a defensive lineman's momentum against them should not result in a penalty.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was not a fan of the call.
"I gotta get some clarification on the holding call," he said. "Seemed to be a pretty routine play."
"Normal technique that you see around the league," O'Connell said when asked to clarify what he meant by routine. "It's called a trap. Knock a guy's hands down. Gotta go back and watch it, didn't see it real time. But I think the officials were — there was some discussion amongst them and they made the call. They're gonna make those calls. Can't give them the opportunity to throw those penalties."
The Vikings made six trips to the red zone and settled for field goals on five of them, which was one of the major difference-makers in the game. Most of their failures in that area of the field were because of their own lack of execution. But in two of the five instances, they did score touchdowns, only to have them nullified or overturned (the other being an overturned T.J. Hockenson catch).
The second key call that the officials appeared to miss came on the Eagles' final touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. With 6:40 to play, Jalen Hurts delivered a 26-yard strike to A.J. Brown for a score that made it a 28-19 game. It was Hurts' third touchdown pass of the day and Brown's second TD reception. On the play, Eagles right guard Tyler Steen pretty clearly moved a half-second before the ball was snapped, which should've been a false start. No flag was thrown.
Again, the refs were not the reason the Vikings lost the game. They hurt themselves with poor execution on offense and leaky coverage by their secondary. Hurts made big play after big play to secure the win for the Eagles. But in a sport where one play can make all the difference, who knows how things might've turned out if the officials had gotten or both of those calls right.