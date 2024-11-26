Report: Daniel Jones expected to make his decision Tuesday
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will make his decision today on which team he will join.
Jones was released by New York last week and he officially cleared waivers on Monday. A combination of reports from insiders Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz suggest the decision could come down to the Vikings, Ravens and 49ers.
Rapoport named the Vikings, Raiders, 49ers and Ravens as possible teams to watch out for, but Schultz reported that Jones has eliminated Las Vegas from consideration and he "is weighing substantial interest from multiple playoff teams, and wants to join a postseason contender."
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell declined to say if the Vikings are interested in signing Jones, but when he was asked about him on Monday he was very complimentary.
"I'm not gonna really get into that today, but I will say, tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and a person," O'Connell said. "Got to know him through the draft process years ago, and I'm sure now that he's a free agent and there's probably a ton of league-wide interest in him, Daniel's gonna make the decision that's best for him and his career moving forward.
"I'm sure he's working through that process right now, but I really can't get into too much about any short-term or long-term (possibilities). I can just say I've been a fan of Daniel's for a long time. Hope wherever his next stop takes him, it's a good opportunity for him."
No team claimed Jones on waivers, which means a team like the Vikings could sign Jones for the veteran minimum ($915,000) and add him to the practice squad.
If he opts to join the Vikings he could eventually assume the No. 2 role behind Sam Darnold. Right now, Nick Mullens is the backup quarterback. Beyond this season, Jones and the Vikings (hypothetically) could agree to an extension where Jones would likely be the No. 2 behind J.J. McCarthy, whom Minnesota drafted 10th overall this past spring.
Vikings fans are well aware that Jones' top-end play can be overlooked, notably from the 2022 Wild Card game against Minnesota where he went 24-of-35 for 301 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 31-24 Giants win. As we've seen this season with Darnold, sometimes players need a change of scenery and a strong supporting cast in order to succeed.