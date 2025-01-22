Report: Josh McCown 'unlikely to leave' Vikings for OC job
The New York Jets hiring Aaron Glenn as their head coach on Wednesday fills the vacancy of the lone team who interviewed Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown for a potential HC role in this cycle. Additionally, it sounds like McCown is not going to leave the Vikings this offseason to be an offensive coordinator somewhere else.
SI's Albert Breer said on Wednesday that he expects McCown to be in the mix to be Glenn's OC in New York. However, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz has reported that McCown is "considered unlikely to leave Minnesota." That supports what ESPN's Adam Schefter said last week on The Pat McAfee Show, which is that McCown "is going to be in Minnesota next year unless he gets a head coaching job."
It would make sense, on paper, if McCown had some interest in being the OC for the Jets, who he played for from 2017-18. But we've got two out of three insiders, including Schefter, saying they don't see that happening.
It would be big for the Vikings if they can retain McCown, who made a significant impact in his first season as their QBs coach this past year. He played a crucial role in helping former Jets teammate Sam Darnold resurrect his career with a 14-win, Pro Bowl season. The Vikings would undoubtedly love to keep him around as they potentially move on from Darnold and begin the J.J. McCarthy era in Minnesota.
As for other Vikings coaches (and one executive) who have gotten interviews from teams this offseason, here are some quick updates:
Brian Flores
Flores seems more and more likely to be back in MN for a third year as defensive coordinator. He interviewed with the Bears and Jets, who filled their vacancies with Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Glenn, respectively. He also interviewed with the Jaguars, who just belatedly fired their GM on Wednesday after missing out on Johnson and Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (who elected to return to Tampa). Robert Saleh seems to be a top candidate for the Jacksonville job. Unless Flores lands with the Jaguars or gets new interest from the Saints or Raiders, he'll be back with the Vikings.
Grant Udinski
Udinski, the Vikings' 28-year-old assistant QBs coach and assistant offensive coordinator, has gotten some real buzz as an OC candidate. That would be a major jump up the coaching ladder early in his career, but he seems to be a rising star in the profession. Udinski is a finalist for the Seahawks' OC job under Mike Macdonald, having now interviewed with Seattle twice. Other finalists there include Lions OL coach Hank Fraley and ex-Saints OC Klint Kubiak, who once held that role in Minnesota. Udinski also interviewed for the Patriots' job under Mike Vrabel this week, but New England went with Josh McDaniels. We should learn pretty soon if Udinski is getting the Seahawks job.
Ryan Grigson
Grigson, the Vikings' SVP of player personnel, is out of the running in the Jets' GM search, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. That was his lone reported GM interview. There was some smoke around the idea of a team (such as the Jets) hiring Grigson and Flores as a duo (and perhaps bringing McCown and Darnold along for the ride), but that doesn't seem to be happening in this cycle, unless the Jaguars come out of nowhere and go that route. Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will be excited to retain Grigson if that's how it plays out.
