Report: 'Strong belief' that Vikings, Sam Darnold 'want to stay together'
Sam Darnold may not be a one-hit wonder for the Minnesota Vikings. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, "there's leaguewide belief that Minnesota hopes it can retain Darnold for the future."
Darnold, who has thrown for 29 touchdowns and ranks fourth in the NFL with a 104.9 passer rating, is playing on a one-year, $10 million contract and is set to become a free agent in mid-March. If he doesn't return with the Vikings in 2025, J.J. McCarthy would be the frontrunner to start next season after missing his 2024 rookie campaign after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
"There is a strong belief in the league that both sides will want to stay together after this trial run," Jones elaborated Sunday morning on NFL on CBS.
"Darnold could get a Baker Mayfield-like deal in a lot of places, but he's going to be selective about where he goes. And the Vikings, they've stayed mum on their plans beyond this year. They're focused on the now. If Darnold does stay, is it possible we see McCarthy to the bench, becoming a Jordan Love-type draft pick when that really wasn't the intention last April?"
Signing Darnold to a multi-year extension would come with risks, but slapping the franchise tag on Darnold would be a one-year commitment for an estimated $41.3 million in 2025. It might not be what's best for Darnold, but it just might be the best business decision for the Vikings.
The other elephant in the room is Daniel Jones. Like Darnold, he's not signed beyond this season and he could opt to enter free agency and find a landing spot that is best for him. But he could also return to the Vikings as, at worst, a backup behind McCarthy.
It's impossible to get inside Jones' head, but the idea of him being back with Minnesota if Darnold and McCarthy are on the team in 2025 seems unlikely.
According to Jones, "more than one team has inquired about [Daniel Jones'] availability recently."
Darnold has made himself a lot of money with his play this season. It's just a matter of which team will be signing the checks in 2025.