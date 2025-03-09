Report: Vikings, Colts expected to be 'leading contenders' to sign Daniel Jones
The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts are expected to be the leading contenders to sign free agent quarterback Daniel Jones, who spent a part of last season on Minnesota's practice squad, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Jones started the first 10 games of the 2024 season for the New York Giants, but was benched during the season and later cut at his request. Jones then signed with the Vikings and joined their practice squad. Jones didn't see any action for the Vikings as Sam Darnold had a healthy and dominant season, but Minnesota appears unlikely to retain Darnold, who is expected to get offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, likely making Jones their top choice as a veteran quarterback to pair alongside J.J. McCarthy. Jones has 70 games under his belt and could be a bridge if needed.
The Colts are also in the market to pair a veteran alongside their young quarterback in Anthony Richardson, who's had an up-and-down start to his NFL career. Jones isn't guaranteed a starting job by any means after a pair of trying seasons in New York, but he's a capable veteran who could compete, and potentially win, a starting job over young quarterbacks like Richardson or McCarthy. For the price and the ability, Jones is one of the top bridge options available for teams in need.
In the 10 games for the Giants, Jones threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 63% of his passes. Injuries limited Jones to just six games in 2023, when he threw for 909 yards, two touchdowns and six picks, but he's not far removed from what looked to be the upswing of his career. In 2022, Jones threw for a career-best 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five picks while completing 67% of his passes. Jones led the Giants to a playoff victory over none other than the Vikings that season. A few years later, he could be the quarterback under center for Minnesota.