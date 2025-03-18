Report: Vikings have 'some interest' in WR Tyler Lockett
In what has been a busy free agency for the Vikings, is former Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett the next target for Minnesota's front office?
In a recent edition of SKOR North's Mackey & Judd Show, KSTP's Darren Wolfson stated the Vikings have "some interest in Lockett."
The 32-year-old receiver is coming off a season in which he caught 49 passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns for Seattle. He has been named to one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro team in his 10-year career. Selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by Seattle, Lockett has 661 career catches for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Lockett was released following the 2024 season and has been heavily linked with a move to rejoin former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas.
"I remember in the moment, somebody said, 'Hey, the Vikings like him but Pete (Carroll) loves him that much more. So, it always seemed like he was going to Vegas bound," Wolfson said.
The Vikings have been searching for additional receiver depth in recent days. Last week, Minnesota hosted Rondale Moore for a visit. Moore has since visited Chicago as he searches for a new home. Earlier Tuesday, the Vikings announced the signing of former Jaguars receiver Tim Jones.