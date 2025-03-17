Vikings notes: Jefferson's contract a bargain, Rondale Moore visiting Bears
- Ja'Marr Chase's new contract makes Jefferson's deal look like a great value for the Vikings.
- Free agent receiver Rondale Moore might be choosing between the Vikings and one of their biggest rivals.
We've got a couple quick Vikings notes to discuss on this St. Patrick's Day Monday.
Jefferson's contract already a bargain
On Sunday night, Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase agreed to a four-year, $161 million contract extension with $112 million guaranteed. That $40.25 million average annual value makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
It also makes the Vikings' contract extension for Justin Jefferson last offseason look even better. Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million deal with $110 million guaranteed. At the time, he was the highest-paid non-QB ever, but he's since been surpassed by Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, and now Chase.
It's still a lot of money for Jefferson, to be sure, but with the salary cap constantly rising, it's a deal that figures to age well for the Vikings — especially when you consider how ridiculously good he's been in the first five seasons of his career. He and Chase are neck-and-neck in the unofficial battle for the title of the best wide receiver in football. If anything, Jefferson probably has a slightly stronger argument with his career track record and production across numerous quarterbacks.
Jefferson turns 26 in June. The two-time first team All-Pro has quite a bit of his prime left to play, and he's going to be a critical piece of the Vikings' transition into the J.J. McCarthy era. Paying great players is a sound strategy.
Also, it's hard to wrap your head around how good that 2019 LSU team was. Joe Burrow, Jefferson, Chase, and Derek Stingley Jr. (who just signed an extension on Monday morning) signed second NFL contracts worth a combined $666 million.
Moore visiting Bears
Free agent wide receiver Rondale Moore, who visited the Vikings on Friday, is now visiting with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network. The former second-round pick out of Purdue may have other options as well, but it's possible he'll be deciding between a pair of NFC North rivals. If all contract terms were hypothetically equal, would a receiver rather play with Kevin O'Connell and McCarthy or Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams?
Moore is an explosive 5'7" gadget player who would add a different element to the Vikings' offense. He'd be a weapon on underneath routes and screens designed to get the ball in his hands and let him work after the catch. He can even line up in the backfield and take handoffs.
The Vikings, meanwhile, are hosting former Ohio State cornerback and No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah on Monday. It'll be interesting to see whether they end up signing Moore and/or Okudah as they continue looking to round out their depth in the latter stages of free agency.
The team is expected to hold press conferences this week to introduce several of their new players, including marquee additions Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Will Fries, Ryan Kelly, Isaiah Rodgers, and Jordan Mason.
