Inside The Vikings

Reporter's blunder in quoting KOC created chaos involving Sam Darnold

The mystery over a Detroit reporter's eye-popping tweet has been solved.

Will Ragatz

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates running back Aaron Jones' (33) touchdown run with head coach Kevin O'Connell during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates running back Aaron Jones' (33) touchdown run with head coach Kevin O'Connell during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Late on Thursday night, veteran Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett caused quite a stir with this tweet while covering the NFL Honors show in New Orleans:

"Kevin O’Connell in his Coach of the Year news conference: Our goal is to win a championship and Sam Darnold is going to be a huge part of it when we do it. Sure sounds like Vikings want to ride with Darnold next year."

Dave Birkett tweet
@davebirkett

The collective reaction from Vikings fans on social media was 'Wait, what? Did he really say that?' That would've been a pretty significant admission from Minnesota's head coach regarding Darnold, who is set to hit free agency next month. It seemed very unlike O'Connell, who is always guarded in making sure he doesn't reveal too much to the public.

Birkett doubled down multiple times in reponse to confused fans. "Damn, Vikings fans mad their coach publicly supports his QB," he posted. And then another quote tweet, when asked if O'Connell actually said that: "Wtf? Yeah he actually said that. Someone asked him about Darnold and that was his answer. I wasn’t recording it cause I wasn't writing about it."

Dave Birkett
@davebirkett
Dave Birkett
@davebirkett

The alleged quote happened in a short press conference at the awards show. Shortly after, O'Connell held a conference call with Minnesota media members, where he was asked about the quote and clarified his stance, saying "I don't necessarily think that was 100% accurate."

Well, the mystery has since been solved. Birkett simply messed up. The Vikings' YouTube channel posted a video of the five-minute presser in question, and O'Connell was very much talking about Justin Jefferson, not Darnold, when he said "try to bring Minnesota a championship, he's going to be a huge part of it when we do it."

The previous question O'Connell was asked was about Darnold, to which he said "I'm glad to be part of his quarterback journey, a chapter in that quarterback journey that was so successful for him." He was then asked about Jefferson, whose name he said multiple times surrounding the "he's going to be a huge part of (winning a Super Bowl)" line that Birkett ran with.

So that's what happened, which explains why O'Connell was probably confused when he was asked about the misrepresented quote that night. It's one thing for Birkett to mess up, but to double down and not delete the tweet (as of this story's publication) is somewhat odd from an accomplished veteran reporter.

Whether or not Darnold returns to the Vikings in free agency remains very much up in the air. The team has young QB J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings if Darnold lands elsewhere.

Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News