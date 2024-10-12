Sam Darnold returns to alma mater Southern Cal during bye week break
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is spending some time during the bye week in Los Angeles, returning to his alma mater Southern Cal for Saturday’s big game against fourth-ranked Penn State.
Darnold played two seasons with the Trojans from 2016-17 and threw for 7,229 yards, 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions while completing 64.9% of his passes across those two years there. Darnold led the country in passing with 4,143 yards seven years ago in 2017, and he said that he hasn’t been back to the Southern Cal campus in seven years.
That changed Saturday.
“It’s unbelievable, man,” Darnold on USC’s Countdown to Kickoff pregame show. “Just being able to step into this place and feel the energy. I know when gametime starts rolling around and there’s a ton of fans here it’s going to come back. It is special being back.”
Darnold said he’s looking forward to just being able to soak it all in. His tenure with the Trojans led to him being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets. Darnold never caught on with the Jets and became a journeyman before signing with the Vikings this offseason and establishing himself as a surefire starter this season.
In his first five games with the Vikings, Darnold has thrown for 1,111 yards, 11 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 63.5% of his passes while leading the team to a perfect 5-0 start.