Shaq Griffin news could be another boost to Vikings' comp pick outlook
Former Vikings cornerback Shaquill Griffin visited with the Seahawks on Monday, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz. He began his career with Seattle back in 2017 and made a Pro Bowl in his third season there.
If Griffin does reunite with the Seahawks, what would that mean for Minnesota? On the field, it would mean officially losing a veteran who was a solid No. 3 cornerback last season. More notably, it might lead to more good news for the Vikings' compensatory pick outlook, which has been a niche but relevant topic throughout this offseason.
Right now, the Vikings are set to receive two comp picks in next year's draft, including a top-100 pick for Sam Darnold's departure. Those bonus selections are given out to teams who lose more qualifying unrestricted free agents than they sign the previous year, based on a somewhat complex formula. The possibility also exists of a third comp pick coming the Vikings' way if Trent Sherfield hits some incentives with the Broncos, but that might be unlikely.
Griffin could potentially provide a clearer path to a third extra selection for Minnesota in 2026. If he signs with the Seahawks before this year's draft for at least $4 million or so, that should be enough to qualify him as a compensatory free agent (CFA). Notably, Seattle doesn't have any real reason to wait until after the draft to sign Griffin. The Vikings won't be making any additions before the draft because they don't want to risk impacting the comp pick formula, but the Seahawks have signed three more CFAs (including Darnold) than they've lost, so they aren't in line for any comp picks.
Griffin, who turns 30 this summer, had a solid 2024 season for the Vikings after signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal. He played 572 defensive snaps in the regular season and also saw action in the first round of the playoffs. Griffin recorded 41 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions. His 64.3 PFF grade ranked 54th out of 92 corners who played at least 500 snaps.
As a result, one would imagine that the eight-year veteran would command at least a similar contract (one year, $4-5 million) on the market this offseason.
There have been no real indications that the Vikings are looking to re-sign Griffin — who has also played for the Jaguars, Texans, and Panthers — or Stephon Gilmore. They re-signed Byron Murphy Jr. last month and added Isaiah Rodgers, Tavierre Thomas, and Jeff Okudah to a cornerback room that is getting Mekhi Blackmon back from an ACL injury. They could still use more depth there, whether in the form of a free agent (Jack Jones?) or a draft pick.
Griffin, Gilmore, Dalton Risner, Jonathan Bullard, Brandon Powell, Cam Akers, and Jihad Ward are among the notable Vikings free agents who remain unsigned at this point.