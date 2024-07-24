The All-NFC North Preseason Team: Harrison Smith still among the best safeties
Continuing our series of The All-NFC North Preseason Team, today we're unveiling the two best safeties in the division, as voted upon by four divisional writers. Harrison Smith, entering his 13th season in the NFL, received the second-most votes.
Overall, voting was all over the place but former Giants star Xavier McKinney, who signed with the Packers earlier this year, was the only player to show up on all four ballots. Smith was on three of the four ballots, including mine. I actually put McKinney No. 1, followed by Josh Metellus, Smith and Cam Bynum.
And yes, I think the Vikings have a legit argument to having three of the four best safeties in the division. Detroit's Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu certainly have a case to make as well, and both received votes in the poll — just not enough to earn one of two spots on the preseason team.
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings — by Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
It's amazing that Smith is still known as one of the best safeties in the league even though he's played 12 years and was mulling retirement before deciding to return for his 13th season at 34 years old. How many guys who play hard-hitting positions that require speed and quickness can maintain a high level of play for a dozen-plus years?
Smith's career should be considered at a level similar to the best safeties in NFL history, including Troy Polamalu, Ed Reed, Brian Dawkins and Ronnie Lott. For context, Polamalu is a consensus top-five safety in NFL history and Smith has him beat in interceptions (34 to 32) and sacks (19.5 to 12), and he's breathing down Polamalu's neck in forced fumbles (12 to 14).
The numbers speak for themselves, but the thing Smith does that goes unheralded is lead and mentor the back end of a defense that quietly has two of the better young safeties in the league ––Josh Metellus and Cam Bynum–– who are ready to take on huge roles in 2024 and eventually fill Smith's void when he decides to walk away from the game.
Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers — by Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Last year, the Packers went into the playoffs with the duo of former first-round pick Darnell Savage and veteran Jonathan Owens as the starting safeties. Combined in the regular season, they had zero interceptions and four passes defensed. Not individually for the month of December. Combined. For the season.
GM Brian Gutekunst nuked that group. Gone are Savage, Owens and another veteran, Rudy Ford. In their place are McKinney and three draft picks. The big addition was McKinney, who signed a four-year, $67 million contract in free agency after a tremendous final season with the Giants of three interceptions, 11 passes defensed and 116 tackles.
When Jeff Hafley was hired as defensive coordinator, he was asked about what he looked for in a safety. He mentioned sideline-to-sideline range. The versatility to play deep and in the box. The skill to play man coverage. The desire to tackle. The ability to be the quarterback of the secondary.
“I’m describing the perfect player to you,” Hafley concluded.
McKinney might not be perfect, but he is a tremendous all-around talent who checks all those boxes. Still just 25, he’s an excellent playmaker in the passing game and one of the best tacklers in the business among safeties. According to PFF, he ranked fourth among safeties in passer rating allowed and sixth in missed-tackle percentage.
Without playing a single snap in Green Bay, he might be the team’s best safety since Nick Collins helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2010.