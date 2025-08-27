Tracker: Gabe Murphy, Taki Taimani among Vikings' practice squad signings
After the first round of NFL waiver claims were processed on Wednesday, practice squads are beginning to come together.
The Vikings' practice squad won't include LB Dorian Mausi or CB Reddy Steward, who were claimed on waivers by other teams. It also won't include QB Brett Rypien, who has signed with the Bengals' practice squad.
Below, we're tracking the Vikings' reported practice squad additions. A full list of signings should be announced by the team at some point this afternoon.
OLB Gabriel Murphy
Murphy was an unexpected Vikings cut on Tuesday. He impressed as an undrafted rookie last year before getting hurt, then appeared in two regular season games. Murphy had a dominant performance in the first preseason game this year, so it was surprising to see him waived — and also surprising to see him pass through waivers unclaimed. He could find his way back to the active roster at some point.
DT Taki Taimani
Taimani was not among the six defensive tackles who made the Vikings' initial 53-man roster, but he's another guy who saw limited action in the 2024 regular season. The second-year UDFA out of Oregon made the initial roster last year as a rookie. Now he sticks around as depth. And after the Harrison Phillips trade, Taimani could be eventually needed, considering he's more of a true nose tackle than any of the DTs the Vikings kept.
CB Zemaiah Vaughn
This one makes a lot of sense. An undrafted rookie out of Utah, Vaughn generated some buzz with his practice performances in OTAs/minicamp and into training camp, but he struggled a bit in the preseason and didn't make the roster. The Vikings only kept four cornerbacks, but they'll likely make an addition to that room at some point soon. Vaughn can continue to develop as depth behind the scenes.
RB Xazavian Valladay
Signed prior to the final preseason game, Valladay impressed with eight carries for 39 yards in that game against the Titans.
WR Dontae Fleming
Fleming, an undrafted rookie from Tulane, did some good things in training camp and caught two passes for 53 yards against the Titans (also dropping a would-be 40-yarder from Max Brosmer). He returns as wide receiver depth.