Inside The Vikings

Tracking Minnesota Vikings' reported formal meetings at NFL combine

These are a small sample of the players who have met with (or will meet with) the Vikings this week.

Will Ragatz

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ability to have formal meetings with dozens of draft prospects is one of the most valuable aspects of the NFL combine for teams and their decision-makers. Each team is allowed up to 45 interviews, which are around 18-20 minutes in length.

Not all of those interviews wind up being reported, but a handful of them filter out to the public via various media members with inside information. Here's our tracker on all of the Vikings' reported formal interviews at the 2025 combine, which will be updated over the remainder of this week. As a reminder, the Vikings currently have just a first-round pick (No. 24), a third-rounder (No. 97), and two fifth-rounders, though they'll inevitably look to add to that stable via trades.

Projected early-round picks

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Source: Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

Jeanty, the consensus top player in a loaded running back class, was the Heisman runner-up last year after a historic junior season. If he makes it to the Vikings' pick at 24, he'd be awfully tough to pass up.

DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Source: Andrew Krammer, The Star Tribune (via Purple Insider)

Harmon is one of the top defensive tackles in this draft and a potential first-round option for the Vikings. The Michigan State transfer has big-time tools as both a run defender and interior pass rusher.

DT Darius Alexander, Toledo

Source: Darren Wolfson, KSTP (via SKOR North)

Alexander used a strong Senior Bowl performance to rise into the borderline first-round conversation. In a deep group of defensive tackles, he's likely a Day 2 pick, but there's a lot to like about his game.

CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Source: Justin Melo, The Draft Network

Amos is a projected second-round pick in a cornerback class with a lot of intriguing names. He went from Louisiana to Alabama to Mississippi, where he broke out last year with 13 passes defended, three picks, and four tackles for loss.

Projected mid-to-late round picks

Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

Source: Fowler

Jackson isn't a well-known name in this DT class, but he's a massive nose tackle (6'6", 340 pounds) who showed off some athletic juice at the Senior Bowl. He's a potential bargain option at the position.

Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Source: Fowler

Strong played five seasons at VT and is another guy who did some good things at the Senior Bowl to help his stock. He had five interceptions and 14 total passes defended over the past two seasons and is a projected third or fourth-rounder.

Recommended articles

feed

Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.

Published |Modified
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News