Tracking Minnesota Vikings' reported formal meetings at NFL combine
The ability to have formal meetings with dozens of draft prospects is one of the most valuable aspects of the NFL combine for teams and their decision-makers. Each team is allowed up to 45 interviews, which are around 18-20 minutes in length.
Not all of those interviews wind up being reported, but a handful of them filter out to the public via various media members with inside information. Here's our tracker on all of the Vikings' reported formal interviews at the 2025 combine, which will be updated over the remainder of this week. As a reminder, the Vikings currently have just a first-round pick (No. 24), a third-rounder (No. 97), and two fifth-rounders, though they'll inevitably look to add to that stable via trades.
Projected early-round picks
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Source: Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network
Jeanty, the consensus top player in a loaded running back class, was the Heisman runner-up last year after a historic junior season. If he makes it to the Vikings' pick at 24, he'd be awfully tough to pass up.
DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Source: Andrew Krammer, The Star Tribune (via Purple Insider)
Harmon is one of the top defensive tackles in this draft and a potential first-round option for the Vikings. The Michigan State transfer has big-time tools as both a run defender and interior pass rusher.
DT Darius Alexander, Toledo
Source: Darren Wolfson, KSTP (via SKOR North)
Alexander used a strong Senior Bowl performance to rise into the borderline first-round conversation. In a deep group of defensive tackles, he's likely a Day 2 pick, but there's a lot to like about his game.
CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Source: Justin Melo, The Draft Network
Amos is a projected second-round pick in a cornerback class with a lot of intriguing names. He went from Louisiana to Alabama to Mississippi, where he broke out last year with 13 passes defended, three picks, and four tackles for loss.
Projected mid-to-late round picks
Cam Jackson, DT, Florida
Source: Fowler
Jackson isn't a well-known name in this DT class, but he's a massive nose tackle (6'6", 340 pounds) who showed off some athletic juice at the Senior Bowl. He's a potential bargain option at the position.
Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
Source: Fowler
Strong played five seasons at VT and is another guy who did some good things at the Senior Bowl to help his stock. He had five interceptions and 14 total passes defended over the past two seasons and is a projected third or fourth-rounder.
