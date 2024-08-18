Veteran newcomer named as Vikings' biggest X-factor for 2024 season
The Vikings' run game has been more or less nonexistent through the first two seasons of the Kevin O'Connell era. They've been extremely inefficient on the ground, causing O'Connell to largely abandon the run and become one of the pass-heaviest play callers in the NFL.
Aaron Jones was brought in this offseason to fix that. The 29-year-old former Packers running back ranks seventh among all RBs with 6,612 yards from scrimmage since 2019. He missed a bit of time with an injury last season, but finished the year with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games between the regular season and playoffs. Now, after seven years with Green Bay, he'll look to have a big season as the RB1 in Minnesota.
ESPN's Kevin Seifert recently named Jones as the Vikings' biggest X-factor in 2024.
"The Vikings signed Jones for two reasons. They wanted to elevate a rushing attack that has compiled the NFL's fifth fewest yards since coach Kevin O'Connell was hired to start the 2022 season. They also hoped Jones could take pressure off whomever the team chooses to replace quarterback Kirk Cousins," Seifert wrote.
"That will be veteran Sam Darnold, as rookie J.J. McCarthy will undergo surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee and miss the season. Vikings running backs have produced 939 receiving yards in the past two seasons, seventh worst in the NFL. Since entering the NFL in 2017, Jones has the ninth-most receptions by a running back in the league (272)."
Jones figures to be a major difference-maker both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield. The Vikings still need to block better, but Jones' vision, agility, and acceleration should allow him to generate explosive plays. If he and Ty Chandler can form an effective 1-2 punch in the running game, it'll only make life easier for Darnold and the rest of the offense.