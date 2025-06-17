Vikings announce training camp schedule, 12 practices open to fans
The Vikings have announced the schedule for their 2025 training camp, which includes the usual 12 practices open to the public at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
The first open practice will be on Saturday, July 26, which the Vikings call "Back Together Saturday." The first padded practice will take place the following Monday, and the team's annual night practice at TCO Stadium is set for Monday, August 4. The final two open practices will be joint sessions with the New England Patriots on August 13 and 14. The full schedule can be found here.
For every practice except the night sessions, tickets are free for Vikings season ticket members, who can reserve up to four free tickets on up to two days of practice. They're $10 for all other adults, and $5 for children under 18. Kids 36" or less can attend for free. There's no individual limit on paid digital tickets, although the cap is 4,000 total per day.
Tickets specifically for the August 4 night practice — which has a capacity of 7,000 — are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 18. Access to reserve tickets opened for season ticket members on Tuesday and opens for the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT. Details on parking, security, events, and more are available on the Vikings' website.
Excitement figures to be at perhaps an all-time high during this year's training camp. The Vikings are coming off of a 14-win season, led by NFL coach of the year Kevin O'Connell. J.J. McCarthy is taking over as the starting quarterback of a team that is loaded with talent up and down the roster, including several big-name newcomers. The competition for roster spots this summer will be fierce.
It all gets going in a little over a month.