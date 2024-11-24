Vikings' Cam Robinson, Ivan Pace Jr. leave Bears game with injuries
Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. left Sunday's game against the Bears due to lower-body injuries in the first quarter.
Update: Early in the third quarter, both players were ruled OUT due to their injuries.
Pace got banged up early in the quarter, suffering a hamstring injury. In his absence, Kamu Grugier-Hill has seen more snaps alongside Blake Cashman at linebacker.
Robinson stayed down on a knee after a play later in the opening quarter. He was looked at by members of the Vikings' training staff and then escorted to the blue medical tent on the sideline. From there, he went back to the visitor's locker room at Soldier Field. It's a foot injury.
Veteran David Quessenberry is Minnesota's backup left tackle. Robinson was acquired as the replacement for injured star Christian Darrisaw, so in a sense, the Vikings are currently on their third-string option at the position.
Follow along here for live score updates between the Vikings and the Bears.