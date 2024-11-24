Vikings-Bears live score updates: NFL regular season Week 12
It's a beautiful day for football in the Windy City. The sun is out and the temperature is creeping towards 50 degrees on this late-November Sunday at Soldier Field. Perfect conditions for a big game in the NFC North.
The 8-2 Vikings are in town, hoping to win their fifth consecutive game in Chicago and extend their current winning streak to four games. The key, as usual, will be Sam Darnold's ability to take care of the football against a Bears defense that has been good at coming up with takeaways this season. Expect the Vikings to try to get the running game going with Aaron Jones and Cam Akers, although they'll have to do it without excellent blocking tight end Josh Oliver, who is inactive with an ankle injury. And keep an eye, of course, on the matchup between Justin Jefferson and Jaylon Johnson.
The 4-6 Bears are desperately hoping to snap their four-game losing streak. They're a Hail Mary and a blocked field goal away from having a winning record at this junction, which has made those two last-second losses quite painful. This will be the second game where the Bears' offense is coordinated by Thomas Brown, who took over for the fired Shane Waldron prior to last week's loss to the Packers. Rookie QB Caleb Williams played one of his best games of the season in that loss, and he'll be looking to carry that momentum over to today's game against the Vikings' elite defense.
This would be a big win for Minnesota when it comes to keeping pace with the dominant Lions in the NFC North. Detroit is a 7-point favorite in Indianapolis against Anthony Richardson and the Colts today. The stakes are even greater for the Bears, who realistically need to win this one to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
First quarter
9:47 — That's not how the Vikings wanted to start. Trying to run it in from the Chicago 1 yard-line, Aaron Jones gets the ball stripped out by Jonathan Owens for a turnover. He had a 41-yard rush to set the Vikings up, but the end result is another red zone turnover.