Vikings-Cardinals Week 13 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
After a successful three-game road trip, the 9-2 Vikings are back at U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend, where they'll look to stretch their winning streak to five and keep pace with the other top teams in the NFC North. Standing in their way are the 6-5 Cardinals, who saw a four-game win streak snapped last week in a loss to the Seahawks.
The Vikings' task won't be easy on Sunday against an Arizona team that ranks 11th in DVOA. The Cardinals have a dangerous offense that features Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride, and Marvin Harrison Jr., plus a solid defense led by star safety Budda Baker. The Vikings need another strong performance from Sam Darnold and an aggressive defensive effort centered around slowing down Conner and keeping Murray contained.
Will the Vikings get it done and secure their tenth win? Our staff writers have made their score predictions:
Will Ragatz: Vikings 29, Cardinals 24
The Cardinals certainly have the pieces to give the Vikings' defense some issues. Murray has been playing at a high level this season, and although Harrison has been inconsistent as a rookie, he'll be a tough matchup for Stephon Gilmore and Minnesota's other corners. McBride going against Blake Cashman over the middle of the field will be another fun battle. But while Arizona should put up some points, I think Darnold and the Vikings' weapons will be able to move the ball without too much difficulty against the Cardinals' defense. The raucous home crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium will make a difference in what projects as a close game.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 34, Cardinals 23
Kyler Murray gets sacked seven times. Minnesota, 10-2, one game behind Detroit. Let's keep it rolling, baby. Let's keep it rolling.
Note: Joe's submission came via video from his trip to Washougal, WA. Watch it at the 5:10 mark of the video below (but also watch the whole thing because it's a good video).
Nolan O'Hara: Vikings 27, Cardinals 21
The Vikings’ schedule toughens up the rest of the year, starting on Sunday against Kyler Murray and the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals. On paper, the Cardinals are really just middle of the pack in every facet of the game. They have a 6-5 record and the offense ranks 15th in yards per game, 16th in scoring per game. Their defense allows the 18th-fewest yards per game and the 11th-fewest points per game. The Vikings rank better in all of those categories, and are frankly just a better team. A loss is certain to come during the last six games of the season, but the Vikings will extend their winning streak to at least five before that happens.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 24, Cardinals 17
Sam Darnold picks up off where he left off and delivers another big-time win for the Vikings on Sunday. The defense could be put under pressure by a mobile Kyler Murray, who has only thrown four picks this season and been sacked just 20 times, but the Vikings get it done.
Tony Liebert: Cardinals 30, Vikings 26
The Cardinals are quietly in first place in the NFC West and with Kirk Cousins and the Falcons coming to town next week, this is a prime lookahead spot for the Vikings. Minnesota is favored to beat Arizona, but Kyler Murray is playing some of the most efficient football of his career. This game should come down to a few big plays, and I see the Cardinals being able to make a few more and pick up a big intra-conference win on the road.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
* Joe: 9-2
* Will: 8-3
* Nolan: 7-4
* Jonathan: 7-4
* Tony: 5-6