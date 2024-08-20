Vikings CB Shaq Griffin returns to practice after lengthy injury absence
Vikings cornerback Shaq Griffin suffered a hamstring injury back on July 25, the second day of training camp. After missing around three and a half weeks, the veteran and projected starter made his return to practice on Monday. He's going to ramp up over the course of this final week of training camp and expects to be good to go for the regular season opener on September 8.
"It feels too good (to be back on the field)," Griffin told KSTP's Darren Wolfson after Monday's practice. "I know my teammates knew how excited I was. First play, I get a dig by Jettas (Justin Jefferson), they was telling me, like 'slow down, slow down, take your time!'" They know I'm overly excited. It just feels good to be back with the guys, moving around."
Is he back to 100 percent? Not just yet. But with nearly three weeks left until the opener, Griffin has time to take things slowly and get to full health.
"Well if you ask me, imma say that (I'm 100 percent)," Griffin said with a smile. "But you know, the guys in the training room, they're doing a good job of making sure I be patient, take my time with everything. Coming back, not just throwing me in, doing every single play, but gradually putting me in the pace I need to go at so by next week I'm full go."
Griffin said he started running more in Cleveland last week and that this week will be about getting his wind back and his legs under control. He believes he'll be at 100 percent for the first week of regular season practice when September begins.
Barring any injury setbacks, Griffin — who the Vikings signed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason — should have a big role this year. He's one of the team's top three corners, along with Byron Murphy Jr. and new addition Stephon Gilmore. With seven years of experience and one Pro Bowl nod to his name, Griffin figures to be an important piece of Brian Flores' secondary in 2024.
