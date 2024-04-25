Inside The Vikings

Vikings Day 1 NFL Draft Live Blog: Updates on the First Round

Follow along as the first round of the NFL draft unfolds on Thursday evening.

Will Ragatz

The NFL draft will be held in Detroit for the first time.
The NFL draft will be held in Detroit for the first time. / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It's finally time. The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is getting underway shortly, and I'll be providing live Minnesota Vikings-centric updates throughout the night right here.

This promises to be a fascinating night. Caleb Williams is essentially locked in as the Bears' No. 1 overall pick, and the expectation is that Jayden Daniels will be taken second by the Commanders. That's when the fun will begin. The Patriots have the third pick, and they could stay put and take Drake Maye — or they could trade down in a deal with the Giants or the Vikings.

The Vikings have to decide if they want to trade a huge haul to go up and get Maye at 3, or if they'd rather wait and likely end up with J.J. McCarthy (anywhere in the 4-11 range) or perhaps Michael Penix Jr. (if they stay at 11). If the Vikings don't take a quarterback with their first pick, Bo Nix would be the likely option with the 23rd pick.

This is a massive decision for the Vikings. It's going to be fun to see how everything plays out. Follow along below for live updates.

Live updates

9:53 p.m. — The Vikings' night is done, but what a night it was. The Jaguars just took LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. at 23 with the pick they got from the Vikings (who got it from the Texans).

9:05 p.m. — The Vikings just traded up to the 17th overall pick to take Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner. Whoa! Read more on Turner here.

9:00 p.m. — The 16th overall pick is Texas DT Byron Murphy II to the Seahawks. He would've been a great fit in Minnesota, but was always unlikely to fall out of the top 20.

8:52 p.m. — A defensive player has been drafted! It's UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu to the Colts at 15.

8:45 p.m. — We're 14 picks into this draft and there hasn't been a single defensive player taken. This is quite something. The Vikings should have some good options at No. 23 (or after trading down slightly).

8:35 p.m. — The Broncos are taking Oregon QB Bo Nix with the 12th pick. That's six quarterbacks in the first 12 picks, which has never happened before (or even close). The Raiders, having missed out on the QBs, take Georgia TE Brock Bowers at 13.

8:16 p.m. — The Vikings have selected Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They got their guy. Read the full story here.

8:12 p.m. — The Vikings are on the clock! They've traded up one spot in a deal with the Jets. They gave up a fourth-rounder (129) and a fifth-rounder (157) and got back a sixth-rounder (203) to go from 11 to 10.

8:11 p.m. — The Bears are taking WR Rome Odunze at 9, pairing him with Caleb Williams. The Jets are now the only team between the Vikings' pick.

8:03 p.m. — WOW. A stunner at 8, as the Falcons are taking Michael Penix Jr. from Washington. Four quarterbacks in eight picks. After signing Kirk Cousins, the Falcons are taking Penix too. The Jordan Love plan!

7:57 p.m. — The Titans are taking OT J.C. Latham at 7. Are the Vikings going to trade up to 8 or let it ride?

7:52 p.m. — The Giants are taking WR Malik Nabers from LSU. Not a quarterback. That's a sigh of relief for the Vikings' draft room.

7:46 p.m. — The Chargers are taking OT Joe Alt at 5. No trades yet. Will the Giants take J.J. McCarthy?

7:39 p.m. — The Cardinals are staying put at 4 and taking Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

7:32 p.m. — The Patriots are taking Drake Maye. The Vikings were interested in trading up to this spot for Maye, but not at the price that New England was asking for.

7:25 p.m. — No surprises with the second pick, either. It's Jayden Daniels going to the Commanders, as anticipated.

7:18 p.m. — As has been expected for months, the Bears are drafting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

5:50 p.m. — The Patriots are expected to stay put at 3 and take Drake Maye, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Follow Will Ragatz on X/Twitter

Will Ragatz

WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is the publisher of Inside the Vikings, an SI.com channel in the Fan Nation network. He's in his fourth season as a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat writer, covering the team at practices, games, and all offseason long.  Will posts daily Vikings articles year-round. Not only is he on top of all the latest news, he provides the analysis and context to put the news into perspective. He knows the team inside and out, which allows him to bring depth and quality to his coverage. From free agency to the draft to training camp and the NFL season, Will covers every relevant story surrounding the Vikings. Prior to taking this role in 2019, Will attended Northwestern University and studied at the renowned Medill School of Journalism. As a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball, among other sports, for SB Nation's Inside NU. Will was a co-editor-in-chief of the site during his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned at Sports Illustrated's newsroom in New York City, writing articles primarily on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com. A native of Minneapolis who still resides in the city, Will grew up a diehard Minnesota sports fan. He played baseball at Southwest High School and wrote for the student newspaper.