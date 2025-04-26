Vikings Day 3 draft preview: Best players available at DB, DT, RB, more
Three rounds are in the books and only one day remains in the 2025 NFL draft. Day 3, which is a roughly seven-hour grind encompassing rounds four through seven, gets going at 11 a.m. central time on Saturday. It's a day where NFL front offices try to unearth hidden gems, both in the later rounds and then with a class of "college free agents" who don't get selected at any point.
Two days in, the Vikings have made two picks, both on the offensive side of the ball. They stayed put and took Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson at 24 on Thursday, then waited out a long two rounds on Friday before moving down from 97 to 102 and taking Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton with the final pick of the night.
That trade with Houston late on Day 2 resulted in the Vikings moving up from 187 to 142. So as of now, they have two picks clumped together at the start of the fifth round — Nos. 139 and 142 overall — and then nothing after that. Depending on how the board unfolds, it feels very possible that GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will consider trading down from one of those picks to add at least one more dart throw.
Whether it's at 139/142 or after moving down, the Vikings still have several areas of need that make sense to address. Obviously, after two offensive picks, one would expect a defensive selection or two on Day 3. Cornerback, safety, and defensive tackle are all areas where Minnesota could use additional depth and competition (though linebacker and edge rusher can't be ruled out, either). And if the Vikings continue to add on offense during this draft, doing so at running back or tight end would check another box.
These are just some of the best players available who might be logical Vikings targets on Day 3.
Cornerback
- Quincy Riley, Louisville
- Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
- Cobee Bryant, Kansas
- Denzel Burke, Ohio State
- Zah Frazier, UTSA
- Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
- Zy Alexander, LSU
Safety
- Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
- Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
- Malachi Moore, Alabama
- Sebastian Castro, Iowa
- R.J. Mickens, Clemson
Defensive tackle
- C.J. West, Indiana
- Ty Robinson, Nebraska
- Joshua Farmer, Florida State
- Jordan Phillips, Maryland
- JJ Pegues, Mississippi
- Cam'Ron Jackson, Florida
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
- Deone Walker, Kentucky
Running back
- Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
- Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
- Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
- Brashard Smith, SMU
- Devin Neal, Kansas
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
- DJ Giddens, Kansas State
- Trevor Etienne, Georgia
- Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
- Jaydon Blue, Texas
- Kalel Mullings, Michigan
Tight end
- Gunnar Helm, Texas
- Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
- Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
- Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
- Jake Briningstool, Clemson