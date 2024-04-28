Vikings Draft Class Grades Roundup: What Do Analysts Think of Their Haul?
The Vikings' 2024 draft class is complete. They traded up twice for premium players on Thursday evening, landing two guys who they believe will be cornerstones of their future — including their new franchise quarterback. They didn't have any picks on Friday, but they selected five more players on Saturday, including a starting-caliber cornerback and a new kicker.
Vikings 2024 draft picks
* 1.10: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
* 1.17: Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama
* 4.108: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
* 6.177: Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma
* 6.203: Will Reichard, K, Alabama
* 7.230: Michael Jurgens, C, Wake Forest
* 7.232: Levi Drake Rodriguez, DT, Texas A&M-Commerce
Let's take a trip around the internet to see what grades various national analysts gave Minnesota for their draft haul this year.
Matt Verderame, SI.com: C+
I think I am going to regret my dislike of the Vikings draft, just like I did with the Texans draft a year ago. I didn’t quite see the value of the Dallas Turner trade, but if defensive coordinator Brian Flores can get the best out of him, what’s the difference at the end of the day? I thought the Vikings should have been more aggressive to get the quarterback they really wanted, but I also think that Kevin O’Connell is going to make it work with McCarthy.
Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN: C+
My qualm about GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's class has more to do with mortgaging the future of this Minnesota roster. He made the move in March to get an extra first-rounder at No. 23, which cost him a second-round pick next year. And to trade up from No. 23 to No. 17, he had to give the Jaguars his 2025 third- and fourth-rounders. That means the Vikings have just three selections next year, one in Round 1 and two in Round 5. With a rookie quarterback under center, are they really in a position to go all-in right now? This is after they had just two picks in Rounds 1-3 this year.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: B+
The Vikings gave up pick value in 2023, Day 3 picks this year and much of their 2025 draft in moves that landed them McCarthy, tight end T.J. Hockenson (in a 2022 deadline deal with Detroit) and edge rusher Turner. McCarthy and Turner possess the skill set to make that investment worthwhile, though McCarthy will need to continue his winning ways at the next level and Turner must be an impact defender. Jackson is a Riq Woolen-type corner, long and quick-footed, who presents excellent value in the fourth round. Rouse is a strong, experienced lineman who takes over for departed veteran Oli Udoh as the swing tackle. Don't overlook Jurgens' chances of making the roster. Reichard is the FBS' all-time leading scorer, and the Vikings need a reliable field goal kicker; I'm interested in how his career compares with that of Cam Little, who was picked by the Jags with pick No. 212.
Nate Davis, USA Today: A-
After losing QB Kirk Cousins in free agency, they went on the offensive and obtained a second first-round from Houston last month – a move presumed to necessitate a subsequent climb up the board. But GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah played his cards right and got to select twice in Round 1 – coming away with highly regarded but highly divisive Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and highly regarded (period) pass rusher Dallas Turner. The third-round spot was cashed in two years ago as part of a trade deadline deal for Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson. The kicking game should be boosted by sixth-rounder Will Reichard of the Crimson Tide.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: A
The Vikings could have rested on McCarthy for their passing game and both Turner and Jackson for the pass defense and had a solid draft. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn't waste time pleasing Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores to accelerate a rebuild. They made good use of moving up to go for high-upside quality over pure quantity. Reichard also filled a key need.
Rob Maaddi, Associated Press: B
QB J.J. McCarthy (10) isn’t the 10th-best player in the draft but they didn’t want to risk losing him. Moved up to get possibly the best defensive player in the draft, DE Dallas Turner (17). CB Khyree Jackson was great value in the fourth.
Danny Kelly, The Ringer: C+
WHILE MANY HAD EXPECTED THE VIKINGS TO MAKE A MAJOR MOVE UP THE BOARD FOR A QUARTERBACK ON DRAFT NIGHT, MINNESOTA ENDED UP MAKING JUST A SMALL, ONE-SPOT JUMP TO SECURE THEIR FUTURE FRANCHISE PASSER. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be the defining pick for this class for the Vikings, but I’m bullish on his potential as he lands on a team with a strong supporting cast. Throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson gives the 21-year old signal-caller a chance to excel early in his career. The Vikings also leveraged later picks (a fifth-rounder this year plus third- and fourth-rounders in 2025) to move up and grab a high-upside pass rusher in Alabama’s Dallas Turner, giving the team an ascending defender to pair with newly-signed Jonathan Greenard. Ultimately, though, the team is putting a whole lot of eggs into two baskets. Minnesota mortgaged future picks to land McCarthy and Turner (Turner alone cost the Vikings six total picks, when counting the trade up into the 23rd spot prior to the draft), leaving the team with very little draft capital in 2025 (a first and two fifths, plus a conditional 7th). It’s a big gamble, and if either player falls short, it could set Minnesota back dramatically.
Trevor Sikkema, PFF: B+
