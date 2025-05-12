Vikings draftee chosen as non-Round 1 pick who could have immediate impact
Vikings first-round pick Donovan Jackson is obviously set to have a major role in his rookie season, as he's the clear favorite to be Minnesota's starting left guard right away. But the Vikings might also get some 2025 contributions from the other four players in their draft class.
One of those players, fifth-round defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, was recently highlighted by ESPN's Field Yates among 27 non-first round picks who could make an immediate impact on their new teams. Yates ranked his top ten such defensive players, all of whom were picked on Day 2, and then included Ingram-Dawkins in a "three more to watch" section.
"Minnesota overhauled its defensive line this offseason with a pair of big-ticket veteran additions in Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, so Ingram-Dawkins does not have a clear path to a large role," Yates wrote. "But his versatility is key. Georgia played him in multiple spots along the defensive front, and while his sack production was not robust, he was a havoc wreaker with his length, burst and strength. Coordinator Brian Flores is among the most innovative defensive minds in the league and will throw out some wonky fronts that can confuse quarterbacks. Ingram-Dawkins has the traits to be a movable chess piece along the D-line as depth in Minnesota."
Versatility is one of the big things the Vikings like about Ingram-Dawkins, who they selected with the first pick (No. 139 overall) in the fifth round. He can play on the edge or line up and rush the passer from the interior, and his physical tools give him significant upside with some development from Flores and Minnesota's defensive line coaches.
The hope is that Ingram-Dawkins eventually develops into a key part of the Vikings' defensive line. But even as a rookie, his explosive athleticism gives him a path to get onto the field in pass-rush situations alongside players like Allen, Hargrave, Jonathan Greenard, and Andrew Van Ginkel. The term used by Yates — "chess piece" — feels like a good way to describe what TID can be for Flores in year one and beyond.